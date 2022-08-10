Dolly Parton comes to state with armful of books for all
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston.
Parton’s visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state is eligible to enroll for this free program.
Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Parton started her Imagination Library in 1995 to foster a love of reading for the children within her home county. Today, this global program mails more than 2 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month directly to children’s homes – one book per month until a child’s fifth birthday – at no cost to families.
The evening, which aired and was streamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations and social media platforms, featured remarks from Dr. Tarabeth Heineman, executive director of the June Harless Center, introductions and presentations by Gov. Jim Justice and State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch, a performance by the Appalachian Children’s Chorus, and a fireside chat with Marshall University President Brad D. Smith.
“I am thrilled to share and celebrate that every child from birth to 5 in West Virginia is eligible to register for my Imagination Library,” said Dolly Parton. “Together, we can inspire children to dream more, care more, learn more and be more.”
λλλ
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, August 10, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 565,397
Deaths: 7,201
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 92,548,188
Deaths: 1,035,473
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 587,224,485
Deaths: 6,426,891
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,144,185
Fully vaccinated: 987,963
Source: DHHR
As most Covid numbers pull back, 9 more people die
Wednesday’s report: The positive test rate for Covid-19 dropped like a rock back into single digits in the state’s Wednesday report on the prevalence of Covid-19, falling from 18.60 percent on Monday to 8.67 percent on Tuesday as the rate continued to move up and down in sudden swings without establising any long-term consistency – other than being consistently erratic.
Active cases of the highly infectious disease moved up for a second consecutive day, climbing to 3,111 from 3,066 to stay above 3,000 for the 11th consecutive day and for the 19th day in the last 20.
But other staistics were pulling back.
The number of people hospitalized for Covid fell from 397 to 383 – still above the 329 who were being treated in a hospital on Aug. 1.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) also declined, from 68 to 62, as the count of those on ventilator assisted breathing ticked down from 15 to 12. Even at that, the last time the ICU number was below 50 was Aug. 1, and the ventilator number has been in double digits since July 17.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), charged with collecting the numbers, reported nine more Covid-related deaths on Tuesday, with a total of 7,201 deaths satewide.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old male from Barbour County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year-old male from Randolph County, an 84-year-old female from Mason County, a 97-year-old female from Braxton County, a 97-year-old male from Mercer County, a 66-year-old male from Monroe County, a 91-year-old female from Lincoln County and an 80-year-old female from Ohio County.
– By J. Damon Cain
----
Covid death rates falling
San Jose, Calif. — Today’s hyper-transmissible strain of the Covid-19 virus has sent cases soaring across the country. But rising deaths – the grim marker of earlier dangerous surges – haven’t kept pace, and the average risk of dying from an infection is dropping to levels almost as low as seasonal influenza, leading epidemiologists say.
Is the Covid virus – which has killed more than 1 million Americans – losing its fangs?
George Lemp, an infectious disease epidemiologist who has analyzed California public health data through the pandemic, thinks so.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an estimated 29 million flu illnesses and 28,000 deaths nationally in 2018-19, a death rate of 0.1 percent. For the season before that, there were 41 million flu-related illnesses and 52,000 deaths, a rate of 0.13 percent.
Lemp said California Department of Public Health data show that California’s Covid-19 death rate early in the pandemic, from February 2020 to May 2021, was 1.7 percent overall and dropped to 1.11 percent when the delta variant hit from July to December 2021.
When the even more transmissible omicron variant BA.1 hit from December through February, the rate fell to 0.34 percent. The most recent data with the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 from June and July show a rate of 0.38 percent.
— Tribune Content Services
----
λλλ
Concord’s permanent home for nursing gets a lift
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Wednesday that Concord University will receive $1.6 million through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request she made.
Specifically, this funding will be used to support the renovation of existing facilities at Concord’s main campus to provide a permanent home for their new school of professional nursing. In total, Sen. Capito secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.
