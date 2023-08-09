Dolly Day read-alouds planned for today around the state
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) will celebrate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) Day – Dolly Day – on Wednesday, Aug. 9, as part of read-alouds around the state.
Several local libraries and organizations will be participating, including:
• Read Aloud Fayette County, at the Oak Hill Library Administration Building, 531 Summit St., Oak Hill, at 10 a.m.
• Greenbrier County Public Library, 152 Robert W. McCormick Drive, Lewisburg, at 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Schools, Linkous Park, Linkous Park Drive, Welch, at 10 a.m.
• Craft Memorial Library, 600 Commerce St., Bluefield, at 4 p.m.
• Mercer County Schools, Princeton Public Library, 920 Mercer St., Princeton, at 11 a.m.
• Monroe County Public Library, 303 S. Main Str., Union, at 11 a.m.
• Nicholas County Board of Education with Save the Children, Craigsville Public Library, 63 Library Lane, Craigsville, at 11 a.m.
• Raleigh County Public Library, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley, at 11 a.m.
• Wyoming County Public Library, Mullens Area Public Library, 102 4th St., Mullens, at 1 p.m.
Aug. 9 marks the one-year anniversary of Dolly Parton’s visit to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia for a free performance recognizing the Mountain State’s full participation in the Imagination Library.
The Dolly Day events will feature a read-aloud of the book “Find Fergus.”
The Imagination Library mails more than two million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5. Parton envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to “Dream More, Learn More, Care More and Be More.”
The program has been widely researched with results demonstrating its positive impact on early childhood development and literacy skills.
Debut novel revolves around Battle of Blair Mountain
W. Jeff Barnes’s debut novel “Mingo” is set against the backdrop of coal-rich, hard-scrabble West Virginia and “civilized,” segregated Virginia, highlighting the lesser-known facts of the West Virginia mine war and the Battle of Blair Mountain, the largest armed uprising in the U.S. since the Civil War and the largest labor uprising in American history.
Barnes will present three readings and book signings including Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at Tamarack in Beckley.
Other readings will be at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St., Charleston, W.Va., on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and at Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park, 1362 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan, W.Va., during the outdoor drama “COAL” on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8:30 p.m. before and after the play.
“I’ve heard it said that if you want to learn history, read a history text. If you want to learn history, read historical fiction,” says Barnes, who was always fascinated by the Matewan Massacre and the years his father spent mining coal in West Virginia. “My goal in writing ‘Mingo’ was to do just that – expose readers to an important piece of American history they likely know nothing about in a compelling and entertaining way.”
Barnes was born and raised in Tazewell, Va., graduating from the College of William and Mary with undergraduate and law degrees. He lives and practices law in Richmond, Va. “Mingo” is his first novel.
Fayette man facing four counts of DUI causing injury
handley, w.va. – A Fayette County man is charged with four counts of DUI causing injury following a crash in eastern Kanawha County that injured several people including an 8-month-old child.
Kanawha County deputies allege John Porter, 27, of Powellton, was driving under the influence of drugs when he crossed the center line on W.Va. 61 in Handley at 10 p.m. Monday and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Three people, including the baby, all of whom were riding in Porter’s vehicle, were injured and hospitalized. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were also injured.
Deputies said witnesses saw Porter weaving across the line just before the wreck. There was no evidence indicating he was trying to avoid the collision, deputies said.
Porter is charged with four counts of DUI causing bodily injury, driving under the influence with a minor, child neglect creating substantial risk of injury, and driving with no operator’s. He’s being held in South Central Regional Jail on $7,500 bail.
– MetroNews
Marshall board OKs name for academic health system
glade springs, w.va. – Marshall University’s Board of Governors approved the naming of the proposed academic health system to Marshall Health Network, Inc. at its regular meeting Tuesday at the Resort at Glade Springs.
Board members were told that due diligence procedures are now taking place, and a signing date goal of approximately Oct. 1 has been established.
In other board action, the Student Rights and Responsibilities were updated to include amnesty provisions regarding the personal use of drugs and alcohol for those who report or otherwise participate in a grievance process concerning sexual misconduct, alcohol or other drug violations. This is intended to encourage reports to be made.
The board also approved an updated policy on discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, sexual and domestic misconduct, stalking and retaliation to reflect inclusive language, amnesty language for sexual harassment reports, higher education language regarding the instructional setting and changing the coordinator for students and employees.
Young philanthropists hosting golf tourney fundraiser
The Beckley Area Foundation’s Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists have announced thay they will be hosting a scramble golf tournament on the Cobb Course at Glade Springs on Sunday, Oct. 8, with all proceeds to provide grants to local nonprofit organizations.
The cost to enter is $400 per team or $100 per golfer.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. Mulligan bags will be available to purchase during registration.
Also, there wil be an opportunity to win a car, with a hole-in-one.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100 including a sign with your name or business name placed on the tee box on one of 18 holes.
The deadline to register is Oct. 1.
Mt. Zion to have back-to-school bash and cookout
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., in Beckley, will hold their Back to School Bash and Community Cookout on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free backpacks, school supplies and food will be available.
For more information, call the church at 304-252-8334.
