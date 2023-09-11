DHHR to provide free naloxone during region’s Save a Life Day
charleston, w.va. – As part of National Recovery Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of Appalachian Save a Life Day on Sep. 14, which provides free naloxone and training through events scheduled across West Virginia and 12 other states.
DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health has provided naloxone for the event every year since its inception in 2020 and is providing a record $600,000 worth of naloxone this year in West Virginia.
The first annual Save a Life Day was organized by DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with SOAR WV, with two participating counties. In 2022, all 55 West Virginia counties participated, and the 2023 event has expanded to include Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
During West Virginia Recovery Month, proclaimed by Gov. Jim Justice, residents are encouraged to support efforts toward recovery by sharing resources including 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). Additional information is available at dhhr.wv.gov/bbh and the ODCP website. To view and apply for careers in the behavioral health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.
---
Two local school personnel up for state’s top awards
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will name its teacher and school service personnel of the year award winners at a Celebration of Excellence in Education on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia, in Charleston.
Teacher of the Year finalists include Jennifer Kirk of Oak Hill High School in Fayette County while service personnel of the year finalists inclulde Melissa Few, payroll secretary, Raleigh County schools.
The WVDE will host educators, school staff members and their guests from across the state as part of the annual event. This year marks the first full, in-person event since the pandemic, welcoming TOY and SPOY representatives from all districts across the state to attend.
---
Gas prices fall in state over week, up for national average
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in West Virginia has fallen 2.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.18 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon today, and that is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cent in the last week and stands at $4.426 per gallon.
---
New Princeton inclusive playground dedicated
princeton — City officials dedicated Princeton’s new inclusive playground Friday.
The playground is compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Work on the project has been ongoing for several weeks now.
A number of officials were on hand for Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, including city officials, members of the Mercer County Commission, representatives of WVU Medicine and the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias.
Crews with the city’s public works department did much of the site work for the playground, including tree removal and paving, City Manager Mike Webb said.
The city contributed $85,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the playground with the Mercer County Commission contributing another $45,000 in ARPA funds.
Other sources of funding included $20,000 from the Hunnicutt Foundation and $5,000 from WVU-Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.
The total estimated cost for the new playground is $155,000. The fully-compliant ADA playground includes see-saws, a merry-go-all, sensory boards, and single and dual swing sets with an ADA surfacing ramp leading into the walkway, according to earlier reports from Webb.
A fully-compliant ADA restroom will be added next to the playground in the spring, according to Webb.
“The addition of these amenities to our city park are very important to each of our citizens and their families throughout the county,” Webb said earlier in the week.
By Charles Owens and Tara Wyatt, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
---
U.S. OKs updated Covid vaccines to rev up protection this fall
washington (ap) — U.S. regulators have approved updated Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter.
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday is part of a shift to treat fall Covid-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. The shots would be available to most Americans even if they’re never had a coronavirus vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. Its advisers meet Tuesday to recommend how to best use this round of vaccinations.
The shots could begin later this week. Both the Covid-19 and flu shot can be given at the same time.
A third vaccine maker, Novavax, said its updated shot is still being reviewed by the FDA.
Covid-19 hospitalizations have been rising since late summer although – thanks to lasting immunity from prior vaccinations and infections – not nearly as much as this time last year.
