DHHR: Those 6 months and older should get a flu shot
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is recommending West Virginians ages 6 months and older to be vaccinated against the flu as the season approaches, as well as encouraging Covid-19 vaccination and Omicron boosters shots.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, a Beckley native and acting state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said in a press release that it’s not just about protecting yourself in what could be a rough flu season, but also about keeping vulnerable populations out of harm’s way.
“With Covid-19 continuing to circulate and affect West Virginians, the flu shot not only helps protect you and your family, but also those in our most vulnerable population, including young children, pregnant women, adults 65 years and older, as well as those with chronic health conditions,” Amjad said.
“We all need to make a commitment to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends the use of higher dose vaccines for adults 65 years and older; however, if these vaccines are not available at the time of administration, individuals should receive a standard-dose flu vaccine. Flu and Covid-19 vaccines may be taken at the same time. The best time to get vaccinated is before the end of October, but even if you don’t get your flu shot before the end of October, you can still get vaccinated through fall and winter.
In addition to getting a flu shot, Dr. Amjad recommended additional preventive steps to fight the flu:
λWash your hands frequently, cover your cough and sneeze into your sleeve if you do not have a tissue.
λWipe down frequently touched surfaces with a disinfectant.
λStay home when you are sick.
Flu symptoms include quick onset of fever, body aches, extreme tiredness and dry cough. People who may be suffering from influenza-like symptoms should consult their medical provider.
To locate a flu vaccine, visit vaccines.gov to select the best-fit vaccine option. For more information about the flu, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/flushot.htm.
“By increasing the number of people vaccinated for both flu and Covid-19, we can reduce the number of illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths this fall and winter,” Dr. Amjad said. “Additionally, we can help lessen the strain on hospitals by getting vaccinated.”
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, October 5, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 601,887
Deaths: 7,436
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,551,323
Deaths: 1,061,478
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 619,632,565
Deaths: 6,552,118
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,152,055
Fully vaccinated: 995,178
Source: DHHR
---
Active cases near 1,000, falling from above 3,000
At this rate, it won’t be long – perhaps as early as today – before the number of active Covid cases in West Virginia falls below 1,000.
In Wednesday’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the count of active cases of the highly infectious disease had tumbled to 1,002 after staying perched above 3,000 for most of August into the early days of September.
The state’s positive test rate followed suit in the latest report, falling to 6.17 percent from 9.03 percent to lock in its ninth consecutive day in single digits.
Best news of all? No new Covid-related deaths in the Wednesday report after counting 10 the day before.
Covid hospitalizations, too, continued their decline, posting seven fewer in the Wednesday report with a count of 190 – the fourth consecutive day below the 200 mark and more than half of the 397 that had been tallied on Sept. 9.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was down one to 29 for the day while the number of patients on a ventilator was up four to 13.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Nutrition programs gets monthly increase in benefits
West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, announced a monthly increase in Cash-Value Benefits.
The increase is funded to states by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service through a federal continuing resolution.
Effective Oct. 1, WV WIC will issue the following increased benefits per month:
λPregnant women (single child) and non-breastfeeding, postpartum women will receive $44.00.
λPregnant women of twins will receive $49.
λFully and partially breastfeeding women (single child) will receive $49.
λFully breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $73.50.
λPartially breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $49.
λMinimally breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women will receive $44.
λA child 12 months through age 5 will receive $25.
“As our state continues to navigate increased costs and supply chain issues, this vital assistance ensures that new parents can introduce their children to new varieties of foods at a critical time for the development of taste preferences,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program.
---
Auditions set for Theatre WV’s “Christmas Carol”
Auditions for the 2022 Theatre West Virginia Production of the “Christmas Carol” will be Oct. 26 and 27 in Beckley at the Paw Paw Tree Building on Kanawha Street.
Auditions will start at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. both days.
To sign up for an audition space, call 304-992-9085.
This year’s production will be at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley from Dec. 15 through Dec. 18.
Tickets will be available online starting Nov. 15.
This year’s show is being directed by Nancy Martin.
