DHHR restructuring underway from within; lawyer shifts jobs
charleston, w.va. – Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), appointed Cammie Chapman on Monday as his deputy secretary of child and adult services.
The appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort. As deputy secretary of child and adult services, Chapman will oversee DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and Bureau for Social Services.
DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement establishes paternity and child support, enforces support from a child’s parent and enforces court orders for spousal support.
Since 2018, Chapman has served as associate general counsel for DHHR and currently oversees all legal aspects of the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services. Additionally, Chapman has coordinated efforts across the department to expand children’s mental health services and served as the point of contact with the U.S. Department of Justice in its partnership with DHHR regarding children’s mental health services.
“I have relied on Cammie’s expertise in the child welfare field and look forward to utilizing her management and leadership skills in this new role, as well as her enthusiastic approach to solving problems,” said Crouch. “We have much work to do in this realm and I know Cammie is the right person to tackle those challenges head on.”
Prior to joining DHHR, Chapman worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the director of Children Services Division. She has more than 20 years of legal experience.
While in private practice, she worked in a variety of legal fields, but her focus has always been in child welfare law and representing children. She earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from West Virginia University College of Law. She also has a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from West Virginia University.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, November 29, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 614,030
Deaths 7,594
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,626,123
Deaths 1,079,477
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 641,598,586
Deaths 6,631,776
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,161,201
Fully vaccinated 1,003,971
Source: DHHR
---
No Covid-related deaths over holiday weekend
West Virginia went through the four-day Thanksgiving weekend without recording a Covid-related death, keeping the overall number of deaths in the state at 7,594 and the running number for November at 72, keeping it below the October total of 102.
Active Covid cases came in at 624 in the Monday report, down from 668 in the state’s last report before the holiday weekend on Wednesday. It marks the fourth consecutive day the metric has been below 700 and the 15th day since it was above 1,000.
After hitting a six-month low of 114 on Wednesday, the number of patients hospitalized for treatment of Covid in the state rose to 153 in the Monday report.
The positive test rate was at 4.73 percent on Sunday, down from 4.91 percent on Saturday.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Free testing and vaccinations at Heart of God
The Partnership of African Amercian Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 5 p.m. Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Booster shots and rapid Covid-19 testing are now available.
---
SALS book sale to feature Christmas-related works
A SALS book sale, featuring holiday-themed books for both adults and children, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. in Oak Hill.
Most of the books in the December sale lineup are Christmas-related.
Beyond the holiday books are hundreds of novels including a large table dedicated to thrillers by the likes of James Patterson, David Baldacci and John Grisham.
Most hardback books are priced at $1 with paperbacks at 50 cents. A large table of romances including many popular authors are offered at 25 cents each.
---
Huse in Fayetteville hosting wreaths ceremony
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Monday that Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Fayetteville will be joining in the mission again to remember, honor and teach as an official location for 2022.
This is the fourth year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.
Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.
This year, more than 3,400 participating locations will be placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 17, with more than 2 million volunteers coming together.
The local ceremony is open to the public.
