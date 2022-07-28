Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, July 28, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 554,215
Deaths: 7,149
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 91,008,774
Deaths: 1,028,996
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 574,287,306
Deaths: 6,394,462
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,141,974
Fully vaccinated: 986,034
Source: DHHR
DHHR reports 20 more Covid-related deaths
Thursday’s report: The state reported another 20 Covid-related deaths in its daily weekday report, 15 of whom were at least 75 years old, pushing the cumulative count to 7,149.
Active Covid cases remained elevated, moving higher in Thursday’s state report from 3,154 to 3,351 cases, the fifth consecutiuve day above 3,000.
The positive test rate, which has been bouncing between high single digits and double digits, fell to 9.72 percent in the latest report, down from 12.76 percent.
Hospitalizations were down from 329 to 327 on Thursday, while the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit rose to 51, matching the 51 of July 10, the last time the number had topped 50.
The number of patients on a ventilator totaled 13 in the Thursday report, marking the tenth consecutive day the number had been in double digits.
Across the U.S., cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all higher than they have been at nearly any point this summer as the BA.5 variant continues to spread.
The number of new cases announced each day has hovered near 130,000 for several days, and all but a few states have seen steady increases over the past two weeks. The official case numbers are seen as a significant undercount, according to New York Times reporting, because many people have chosen to use home tests or are forgoing tests altogether.
In its report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year-old female from Roane County, an 89-year-old female from Boone County, a 59-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 89-year-old female from Gilmer County, a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year-old male from Jackson County, a 76-year-old female from Marion County, a 62-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 87-year-old male from Marshall County, a 65-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Boone County, an 80-year-old female from Wood County, a 90-year-old female from Brooke County, a 73-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 86-year-old male from Mason County.
– By J. Damon Cain
U.S. OKs 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine
washington (ap) – After weeks of delays, nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution, U.S. health regulators said Wednesday.
The announcement comes amid growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the vaccine, potentially missing the window to contain what could soon become an entrenched infectious disease.
Nearly two weeks ago, the Food and Drug Administration said it had finished the necessary inspections at Bavarian Nordic’s facility in Denmark, where the company fills vials of the vaccine. The FDA said via Twitter on Wednesday that the certification had been finalized. The doses are already in the U.S. “so that they would be ready to be distributed once the manufacturing changes were approved,” the agency said.
The U.S. already has sent more than 310,000 doses of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine to state and local health departments.
West Virginia Lottery records $1.27 billion in sales
The West Virginia Lottery topped the $1 billion mark in total sales in the recently completed fiscal year.
Total sales were approximately $1.27 billion, as reported by lottery officials during Wednesday’s meeting of the state Lottery Commission.
“When we hit that, we feel pretty comfortable we’ll make our statutory obligations for transfers to state agencies,” state Lottery Director John Myers told commission members.
The near $1.3 billion is the highest total sales number in at least the last five years, Myers said.
“We are just higher than (FY 19). We had several years of declining revenues as a result of competition coming into surrounding states and that drove the Racetrack Video Lottery revenues down over that period of time but since we’ve bottomed out we’ve started to go the other way,” Myers said.
Gambling revenue growth in the recently completed fiscal year came in Racetrack Video Lottery, Limited Video Lottery, table games, sports wagering, iGaming and lottery revenues from the casino at The Greenbrier resort.
Overall gambling revenues dropped in the past year in online games and instant (traditional) games. Lottery officials believe instant games did better in the 2021 fiscal year because of stimulus payments to residents in connection with the pandemic and the pandemic-related extension of unemployment benefits.
Overall sales for lottery products in West Virginia were $1,17 billion at the end of fiscal year 2021.
LVL sales of $38.8 million in June ranks as the 18th highest sales month for LVLs.
The Lottery Commission reelected Ken Greear as chairman and Roy Shrewsbury II as vice chairman Wednesday.
The commission plans to go on the road for its Aug. 31 meeting with visits planned to Mountaineer Racetrack Casino in Chester and Wheeling Island Racetrack Casino in Wheeling.
– By MetroNews
Welded sculpture to be unveiled at courthouse
The Raleigh County assessor, the Raleigh County Commission and New River Community and Technical College are holding an unveiling ceremony for the welded sculpture “Raleigh County, West Virginia” in the Raleigh County Courthouse Conference Room today at 3 p.m.
The sculpture was created by New River Community and Technical College faculty and staff.
