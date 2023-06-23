DHHR opens energy assistance program for low-income people
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning Monday, June 26, through June 30, or until funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home energy bills.
Residents whose primary energy source is either gas or electricity must provide their shut-off notice when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary energy sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their energy fuel is at a low level during the application period.
Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home energy by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its home energy bill. The income limit for fiscal year 2023 is 60 percent of the state median income. In situations where an energy emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.
To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency that will disrupt the primary home energy source if not met.
Paint and sip – at Beckley Woman’s Club
Want to paint and sip, have some fun, and support worthy causes?
Join the Beckley Woman’s Club for a “Pink Flamingo” paint and sip party on Wednesday, June 28, beginning at 6 p.m.
The Woman’s Club will provide all of the supplies needed to paint two pretty pink flamingos chosen by art teacher Alyssa Shea, who teaches art at Park Middle School.
Price to attend is $30 or $25 for seniors and students, which covers all supplies.
The price also helps fund service projects the Woman’s Club supports. Participants can BYOB – bringing the beverage of your choice, from milk to cola to your favorite legal beverage for ages 21 and up.The Woman’s Club will serve coffee and water and provide a blender. Chips and dip will be served.
The Beckley Woman’s Club contributes to a variety of organizations in the area ranging from AWAY to Harmony’s Breath, from One Voice to Oxford House. Events such as these help fund these contributions.
Only 35 spots are available. Seats must be reserved in advance by emailing the GFWC Beckley Woman’s Club at beckleywomansclub@gmail.com, or by calling 304-228-1852.
Hot dog sale to support Patterson’s cancer fight
A hot dog sale is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, at the Beckley Woman’s Club to assist with the medical expenses for a young local woman recently diagnosed with malignant cancer.
Patricia Patterson is incurring costly medical bills for treatment, and friends and co-workers are organizing this fundraiser in an effort to assist with expenses.
One hot dog, a bag of chips, and a drink can be purchased for $5 while two hot dogs, chips, and a drink cost $7. Baked goods will be available for $1.
Purchases can be made Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woman’s Club, or orders can be placed in advance. To place an order call 304-894-4789 or 304-731-8801.
The Woman’s Club is located at 202 Park Ave. in Beckley.
Job fair, career expo set for Fayette County Schools
Fayette County Schools will conduct a job fair/career expo on Saturday, June 24, and Monday, June 26.
The Saturday event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Monday activity will occur from 4 to 8 p.m.
Teachers, aides, bus drivers, cooks and custodians are needed. Potential applicants need not bring any documents to apply.
Apply at the Fayette County Board of Education office, 111 Fayette Ave., Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Anyone needing further information can call 1-304-574-1176.
Free magic show at White Sulphur Springs library
The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a free magic show on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m.
Magician Joey Stepp will present illusions, fantastic card manipulations and hysterical stories. Stepp will also share how he followed his dreams.
This show is sure to engage an entire audience of 5-12-year-olds and their caregivers.
Call the library at 304 536-1171 with any questions. The library is located at 344 W. Main St.
Industrial gas plant to pay $1.9M for Ohio River pollution
new cumberland, w.va. (ap) — A producer of industrial gas in West Virginia has agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle allegations that it violated the Clean Water Act by dumping copper, aluminum, residual chlorine, iron and phenolics into the Ohio River at levels above what was permitted, federal regulators said Friday.
Messer LLC produces liquid nitrogen, oxygen, argon, krypton and xenon at the facility in New Cumberland.
According to the EPA, the facility violated its pollution discharge permit at least 186 times since 2016. Messer assumed liability for the violations when it acquired the facility in 2019, the EPA said.
In addition to the civil penalty for exceeding discharge permits, which will be paid in equal amounts to the state and federal governments, Messer agreed to build a new treatment system and do more to inspect stormwater discharges, the statement said.
Food giveaway coming to Mount Hope on Tuesday
The Mountaineer Food Bank and Mobile Food Pantry will host a food giveaway at the Heritage Center, 100 High School Drive in Mount Hope, on Tuesday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while supplies last.
Correction
The Raleigh Solar Farm project is on 530 acres and is expected to provide more than 150 local construction jobs. There will be four or five permanent jobs once the site is operational.
