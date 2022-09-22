Deer archery and crossbow open hunting seasons Saturday
With West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons starting Saturday, Sept. 24, resident and nonresident hunters are reminded that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer.
Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer.
West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons will remain open through Dec. 31. The state’s antlerless deer split seasons will open in select counties starting Oct. 20, the two-week buck firearms season is scheduled to open Nov. 21 and a deer muzzleloader season will be open Dec. 12-18. A split season for youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS hunters, also will be open Oct. 15-16 and Dec. 26-27.
Hunters may take up to two deer in one day, but only one antlered deer may be taken per day.
Additional deer stamps are limited to two per hunter. Hunters who purchase a license and RB/RRB stamps before the archery and crossbow seasons start can take up to two additional deer. West Virginia residents and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but West Virginia resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT license holders are not required to purchase additional archery stamps. The Class RRB stamp is required for nonresident hunters who want to take additional deer.
The WVDNR also wants to remind hunters that Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties are under special regulations. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless. In 10 additional counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular deer season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, September 22, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 597,764
Deaths: 7,382
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,968,341
Deaths: 1,055,912
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 613,998,185
Deaths: 6,533,747
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,149,583
Fully vaccinated: 993,031
Source: DHHR
Actives continue fall – along with most other metrics
The prevalence of Covid seemed to be in near full retreat in the state’s Thursday report, which showed key indicators continuing a downward trend.
Active cases of Covid dropped again, this time to 1,659 from 1,723 the day before and 3,337 from two weeks ago this coming Saturday. It was the fifth consecutive day that showed a decline.
Likewise, the positive test rate fell to 7.06 percent, down from 7.78 percent and below the cumulative rate of 8.56 percent.
Hospitalizations were down eight to 280 while the number of patients on a ventilator fell by two to 13.
The contrarian of the state’s statistical Covid profile was the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit, which was up two to 43.
In Wednesday’s report, there were nine deaths. In Thursday’s report, there were three deaths, raising the state’s total to 7,382 attributed to the highly infectious disease.
The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old male from Monongalia County and a 90-year-old female from Berkeley County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
West Virginia makes a pitch to host Olympic trials
West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
USA Diving will conduct site visits in October and November, the bid winner will be notified in November and December, and the winner will be publicly announced in early January 2023.
The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park has a long history of hosting major and multi-day events, including multiple USA Diving Events. It will host the 2023 NCAA Zone Diving Championships, the 2024 Big 12 Championships, and USA Diving’s Winter Nationals event this December. In 2021 alone, the facility earned more than $50,000 in bid and hospitality support from the Monongalia County Commission Tourism Advancement Fund.
Partners from Mylan Park, the Monongalia County Commission, area municipalities, West Virginia University, WVU Hospital, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau (VMCCVB) came together to serve as the bid prep team. This partnership and the positive impact from winning this bid will be felt and seen on both the tourism and economic development levels.
---
Richwood to receive funding to improve sewer system
The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects at its meeting on Sept. 7, one of which is going to the town of Richwood.
The council approved a $1 million grant for the Nicholas County town for improvements to its sewer system. The money, along with funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), is providing $7.45 million for the project.
---
Piney Creek to present Stream Stomp at Shady library
The Piney Creek Watershed Association will present a Stream Stomp at the Shady Spring library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon cutting and tree dedication at 11 a.m to announce that the library’s rain garden will be part of the Southern Gateway and a Raleigh County attraction.
Festivities around the announcement will include celebratory s’mores, food, crafts and rain garden tours. Black Circle Bistro will be on hand, serving up pepperoni rolls.
