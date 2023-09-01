Daniel Vineyards to host craft beverage festival on Sept. 9
The 4th Annual Craft Beverage Festival will be on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard.
Gate admission is $20 per person with valid ID, which includes wine tastings from winery vendors, craft beer garden, a commemorative wine glass, and live entertainment. Rain or shine. No pets, no coolers, but feel free to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
Live music:
noon-2 p.m., Untrained Professionals with Chris Huddle and Clinton Scott
2 p.m.-4 p.m., Whiskey and Wine with Jessica Hypes and Joshua Winebrenner
4 p.m.-7 p.m., Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns
Appearing this year at the Craft Beverage Festival are: Daniel Vineyards, Crab Orchard; Kirkwood Winery, Summersville; Stone Road Vineyard, Elizabeth; Craft Beer garden featuring Sophisticated Hound, Princeton; Weathered Ground Brewery, Ghent; Big Timber Brewing Company, Elkins; Free Folk Brewery, Fayetteville; Bridge Brew Works, Fayetteville.
Food vendors will include Twisted Sisterz Barbecue and Catering, Fish Frenzy and The Noshery. Craft vendors will include Auntie E’s with Erica Bowden, Scentsy with Angela Stafford, Ceramics artist Christina Anderson, Artists Frank and Diane Salzano, Color Street Nails with Barbara Liedl, Teresa Gail Designs by Teresa Young, Uniquely Yours by Erika Bell, So-Lux Candles by Ray Shackleford and more.
---
WorkForce West Virginia to have statewide virtual job fair
charleston, w.va. – WorkForce West Virginia will be hosting a statewide virtual job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The job fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.
After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the job fair, visit www.workforcewv.org or contact wfwvvjf@wv.gov.
---
Oceana man sentenced on charge related to OD death
pineville, w.va. – A Wyoming County man is headed to prison after a guilty plea to charges stemming from a man’s overdose death.
James Orville Adkins, III, 46, of Oceana, pleaded guilty in August to drug delivery resulting in death. According to Wyoming County Prosecutor Greg Bishop, Adkins provided heroin to the victim, whom prosecutors did not identify. Bishop said the victim died after smoking the heroin.
“This is the reality of drug use today,” said Bishop. “I’m hopeful this sends a message to current and would-be drug abusers. If you roll the dice with drug use in this day and age, you risk dying. And if you provide drugs for use, we will prosecute you to the very fullest extent of the law.”
As a result of his guilty plea, Adkins was given a three- to 15-year prison sentence.
– By MetroNews
---
Commissioners to consider grant to New River CTC for aviation school
The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesdsay, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m., to open bids on the courthouse heating system and to consider a $250,000 grant to New River Community and Technical College for its aviation school.
In other business, the commissioners will welcome new employees, including Kimberly Honaker in the sheriff’s tax department and Scott Dobson and Jacob Eller as deputies in the sheriff’s department.
The meeting is open to the public and will be in commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St., Beckley.
---
Bridge over Kanawha River to close for fireworks show
charleston, w.va. – The Dick Henderson Bridge, which connects U.S. 60 in St. Albans with W.Va. 25 in Nitro, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display.
The span, over the Kanawha River, connects the twin cities.
During the closure the bridge will be open for foot traffic only, although emergency vehicles will be accommodated.
Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from St. Albans Roadside Park.
---
Beckley Red Cross Office to have volunteer “roundup”
Ninety percent of the American Red Cross workforce are volunteers, a Red Cross press release notes, and the Beckley office is seeking to round up people who want to join the Red Cross volunteer team.
The American Red Cross Community Volunteer Roundup will be from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Beckley Red Cross Office at 200 Industrial Drive.
For more information, contact Katie Thompson, senior volunteer recruitment specialist, at Katie.Thompson@redcross.org or 304-962-7488.
---
Salvation Army calling for donations of food and money
beckley, w.va. – The Salvation Army is serving 80 percent more families who are in need of emergency food assistance, according to a press release from the organization, saying the increase has depleted its supply of food.
The organization is asking for food donations or monetary support to help replenish its stock.
To learn more and find out how you can get involved, follow them on Facebook at #SalArmyBeckley
---
U.S. will regulate nursing home staffing for first time
new york (ap) — An association that lobbies for health care facilities says President Joe Biden’s decision to require nursing homes to comply with federal rules on staffing levels will cost them billions of dollars.
The American Health Care Association calls the staffing proposal “unrealistic” and says it’ll worsen existing problems.
The government says most of the 15,000 U.S. nursing homes would have to add staffers and keep a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day.
The move has been sought for decades by older adults and those with disabilities. However, the proposed staffing minimums announced Friday are lower than many advocates had hoped.
The nursing home industry opposes staffing minimums.
The proposed rules, which are in a public comment period and would take years more to fully take effect, call for staffing equivalent to 3 hours per resident per day, just over half an hour of it coming from registered nurses. Facilities would have to have an RN on staff 24 hours a day, every day.
