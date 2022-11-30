Covid still hanging around; hospitalizations rise slightly
Although the Covid state of emergency in West Virginia will be lifted Jan. 1, the spread of Covid variants and their impact is far from over.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice read a list of 15 more people who have died from Covid this week, raising the pandemic total to 7,605.
Justice pointed out during his briefing that 97 have died during the last month and 4,900 state residents tested positive.
“We have learned to live with it,” he said, adding that vaccines are the way to do that and more than 4,000 state residents received their first dose of the vaccine last month.
“Keep in mind there are those still battling this disease,” he said. “We should know this thing isn’t going to go away. It’s not going to go away for a long time.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said the state has also seen a “slight increase” in the number of Covid-related hospital admissions, up to 169 on Wednesday after falling to 114 on Nov. 23.
The increase is most likely due to the holiday break, he added, and it also reflects an increase in the number of new variant cases, the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants that are now starting to take over.
The new variants spread rapidly, he said, and have mutated at a rapid rate to better evade immune responses.
Some increases in positive cases around the state have been seen, with 14 yellow counties now after dropping to almost all green recently.
Marsh said the Omicron booster is crucial.
Although the vaccine may not prevent someone from contracting the new variants, it “protects people from death and hospitalization,” he said.
He also cautioned that among the most vulnerable population, age 65 and older, only 31 percent have received the Omicron booster.
Marsh also said people should not let their guard down as the holiday season is continuing.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint interAgency Task Force, said over 90 precent of deaths from Covid in the country are in the 65 and older population group.
He urged people to not only get the booster but also the flu shot, and the flu season has not yet peaked.
Hoyer also said the Task Force that provides a coordinated statewide effort to handle the pandemic was formed just over 1,000 days ago, and he praised all who have been on board and worked hard on the effort.
By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, November 30, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 614,646
Deaths 7,611
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,786,375
Deaths 1,080,444
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 643,193,094
Deaths 11,435,157
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,161,334
Fully vaccinated 1,004,047
Source: DHHR
---
Flu cases rising sharply across region
princeton — Influenza A has found its way to the region with cases rising every week.
Crystal Edwards, infection preventionist with Princeton Community Hospital, said the number of confirmed flu cases tested at the hospital jumped from only one for the week ending Oct. 22 to 289 a month later.
Edwards said that the 289 positives were from 662 tests.
Edwards also said the statistics from the state’s influenza surveillance report show a rise in positive cases in southern West Virginia, standing at 3.32 percent of visitations for medical care, well above the 2.1 percent or below baseline for this time of year.
Those who have not yet had the flu vaccine should get one, she added.
“The influenza vaccine is not 100 percent protection,” she said, “but if you do get it, the symptoms can be much less, possibly very mild.”
The flu vaccine can “keep you out of the hospital and from ending up on a ventilator,” she added.
Bonnie Allen, Mercer County Health Department administrator, said positive flu tests are rising there as well.
Allen said some of the health department’s staff also have been out with the flu.
The spike in cases this week may be because of Thanksgiving get-togethers, she added, and more spikes are “likely” during the long holiday season as people gather indoors for holiday parties and meals.
By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
---
Man drives wrong way on 19, hits cop vehicle head on
A 28-year-old Charleston man is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. 19.
Brandon Michael Eads was driving north in the southbound lanes just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when the accidents happened.
The Nicholas County sheriff’s offcie reported no injuries.
Deputies charged Eads with one felony count of driving revoked for DUI third offense, one felony count of fleeing while DUI and one misdemeanor count of DUI second offense.
Eads is being held in Central Regional Jail.
---
Honeysuckle Hill to host wreath-making workshops
Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will be holding wreath-making workshops on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be two workshops at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The $25 fee includes the wreath frame, fresh-cut evergreens from the nature center’s trees, bows and other decorations.
Containers will be available for festive evergreen arrangements for the mantel or table. In addition, orders for wreaths will be taken and there will be evergreen arrangements for sale.
The workshops are limited to 10 people. Call 304-465-8974 to reserve a spot or email hhndc.info@gmail.com.
The workshop is for adults and perhaps interested teenagers but is not suitable for small children. All workshops will be in the large, heated greenhouse to allow for social distancing. At the end of workshops, leftovers will be used for small evergreen arrangements made by children for a local nursing home, called the Macil Kidd Project.
Honeysuckle Hill is located in Oak Hill, but when using a map program, 1151 Terry Ave., Fayetteville, usually works.
