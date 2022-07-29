Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 555,107
Deaths: 7,156
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 91,183,916
Deaths: 1,029,435
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 575,397,388
Deaths: 6,396,944
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,142,099
Fully vaccinated: 986,193
Source: DHHR
Covid claims seven more, pushing cumulative to 7,156
Friday’s report: Deaths related to Covid-19 have come in higher than normal the past two days with 20 deaths reported Thursday and another seven in Friday’s count by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The cumulative death count is 7,156.
In Thursday’s tally, 15 of the 20 victims were at least 75 years old. In the Friday report, four of the seven deaths were of people at least 75 years old while one was relatively young, a 57-year-old woman from Grant County.
Fatalities are rising as active cases continue their climb, too, moving up to 3,531 from 3,351 the day prior. It was the sixth consecutive day actives were above 3,000.
The positive test rate remained relatively high at 9.02 percent, but that was down from 9.77 percent the day before and the second straight day of being in single digits.
The number of Covid patients hospitalized for treatment fell 10 to 319 in the Friday report, but remained above 300 for the 12th consecutive day.
The number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit was down two to 49, while the number of patients on a ventilator was up one to 14.
The spread of the disease is picking up in Raleigh and Wyoming counties, which have been moved to gold on the state’s color-coded map, the midpoint of the five colors that measure the presence of the disease. In Raleigh County, the infection rate was at 49.46 percent while Wyoming County was at 53.94 percent.
– By J. Damon Cain
Morrisey rep holding listening posts – at State Fair, too
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be sending a representative from his office to meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events including 10 at the West Virginia Building during the State Fair.
Aug. 2: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Aug. 4: 11 a.m. to noon – Kirk’s Restaurant, Hinton Bypass HC76, Hinton
Aug. 11: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 12: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 13: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 14: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 15: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 16: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 17: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 18: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 19: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 20: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea
Aug. 23: 11 a.m. to noon – Burger King, 603 Fayette Square, Oak Hill
Aug. 24: 11 a.m. to noon – Hardee’s, U.S. 60, Rainelle
Aug. 30: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Burger King, 10097 Seneca Trail, Lewisburg
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.
Capito, Republicans introduce crime legislation
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., on Thursday joined Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, along with 23 of their Republican colleagues in introducing a broad package to clarify and strengthen violent crime laws related to homicide, bank robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and other offenses.
The Combating Violent and Dangerous Crime Act is aimed at resolving discrepancies brought on by conflicting court decisions and clarifies congressional intent regarding crimes of violence and their respective penalties.
Among other provisions, the bill:
λClarifies that attempted bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery are punishable under the current bank robbery statute;
λAbolishes an outdated rule that prohibits perpetrators of violent crime from being charged with murder if the victim succumbs to injuries sustained by that violent crime 366 days after the attack;
λRectifies conflicting circuit court decisions that have resulted in a higher burden to charge offenses like assaulting a police officer than Congress intended;
λIncreases the statutory maximum penalty for carjacking and removes a duplicative intent requirement needed to charge a carjacking offense;
λRectifies conflicting circuit court decisions by clarifying that an attempt or conspiracy to commit an offence involving physical force meets the legal definition of a crime of violence;
λOutlaws the marketing of candy-flavored drugs to minors; and
λEstablishes a new category of violent kidnapping offences, allowing for greater penalties for violent kidnapping.
In other action, Capito, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, along with Chairman Tom Carper, D-Del., and Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., led the Senate in passing the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022.
This act authorizes key projects and studies to tackle water resources challenges across the country. The bill also makes important revisions to the Civil Works policies and programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to increase the agency’s responsiveness to national and local priorities.
