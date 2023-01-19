Coughing and sneezing, Justice isolates at home
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice continued to deal with what were described as mild symptoms associated with Covid-19 Wednesday.
Justice administration Communications Director Jordan Damron said the governor was resting comfortably at home in Greenbrier County after testing positive Tuesday afternoon.
“He’s isolating and he’s doing okay,” Damron said during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.” “He sounds sick. He’s congested, coughing, sneezing, the whole run of the mill but no need to raise alarm.”
Justice, who also tested positive for Covid in January 2022, was monitoring the work of the Legislature Wednesday. His office put out a statement praising the House of Delegates for passing his personal income tax reduction bill on Wednesday.
Damron said the governor’s office notified everyone the governor was in contact with Tuesday before he got sick. The notification came before the office announced Justice had tested positive. Justice spent time with WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins and other WVU officials Tuesday at the Capitol.
Justice is appreciative for everyone who has reached out, Damron said.
“He did want me to convey that he’s deeply thankful for all of the well-wishes and the tweets and the texts and the emails and the phone calls and people stopping by the office and conveying their well-wishes. He’s deeply appreciative,” Damron said.
Damron said Gov. Justice won’t return to the Capitol until he gets a negative test.
— By Jeff Jenkins, MetroNews
----
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, January 18, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 631,197
Deaths 7,790
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 101,800,487
Deaths 1,101,424
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 667,844,527
Deaths 6,728,627
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 65.1%
Fully vaccinated 56.2%
Source: DHHR
---
Positive test rate for Covid continues downward trend
charleston, w.va. – The state’s Covid positive test rate dropped to 7.54 percent in the Wednesday report, down from 9.41 percent the day before and marking the fourth consecutive day and the 10th day in the past 12 it has been in single digits. The reading was the lowest since posting a 6.98 percent rate on Dec. 13.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), responsible for keeping tabs on the spread of the highly infectious disease, counted five more Covid-related deaths in its latest report, pushing the state’s total to 7,790. That was a bit of a reprieve from a recent 9-day stretch where the daily death count averaged more than 12.
But like the positive test rate, other measures of the prevalence of the disease have been trending lower.
The number of active Covid cases was up in the Wednesday report, climbing from 860 to 911 in the previous 24 hours, but remained below 1,000 for a third consecutive day.
The number of hospitalizations inched lower for a third consecutive day, falling to 267 from 273. The Wednesday reading was its fifth straight below 300.
On Wednesday, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of an 84-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old female from Preston County, an 80-year-old female from Morgan County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, and an 84-year-old male from Jefferson County.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
PAAC to host free Covid clinic at Heart of God
charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday at the Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first served basis from noon to 5 p.m.
The free tests are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Booster shots and rapid Covid-19 testing are available.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
---
New River Gorge adds 45 acres to park’s preserve
glen jean, w.va. – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has added 45 acres of land to the area designated as a preserve. The tract is located on Beury Mountain just east of the Thurmond area and will provide easier access to lands that are already in the national preserve.
“This property is a great addition to the national preserve portion of the park where hunting is allowed,” said New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Charles Sellars. “It connects two previously non-contiguous sections and assures that hunters and other users have easier access to an existing 85-acre section of the preserve.”
Purchase of the tract was made possible by the legislation that redesignated New River Gorge from a national river to a national park and preserve. The Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2021, enacted in December of 2020, also modified the authorized boundaries of the park, allowing for purchase of this tract.
Access to the newly purchased property will be limited initially as the park establishes suitable areas for parking and marks the boundary. For updates and more information about the national park and preserve, visit nps.gov/neri or follow the park on social media.
---
Pineville one of four to get assistance for water project
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for four water system improvement projects at its meeting on Jan. 11.
One of the projects is in Pineville, where the council approved a $500,000 grant and $2.7 million loan for improvements to its water system.
The funds, along with funds from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, the county commission, the town of Pineville and other programs, will provide $8.3 million for the project.
In other business, the council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 12 sewer and water projects. The approval of these reviews and requests helps cities, municipalities and public service districts save taxpayer money and keep their water and sewer projects moving. The 12 projects found to be technically feasible and approved to pursue funding included Hinton’s Bellepoint sewer system improvement project with an estimated cost of $6.5 million.
