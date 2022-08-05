Construction work closing portion of Bluefield Lake
A portion of Bluefield Lake near Hinton will be closed for construction of a pair of aquatic mitigation features from Aug. 15 until March 1, 2023.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Amherst Madison, Inc. the construction project that will place multiple large rock dikes along a bend near Barker’s Bottom across the lake from the Bertha Campground to create habitat and prevent erosion, and place rock-based habitat in three areas along the west shore between the Bluestone River and Leatherwood Creek.
To accomplish this work, the contractor will be utilizing a portion of the Lilly Bridge parking lot and boat launching area, also known as the Pits, as a staging area and base for operations. The adjoining shoreline will be used to dock floating plant vessels used for construction.
The contractors will also be utilizing barges to haul stone and materials around the lake. The vessels have right-of-way and will turn and react slowly.
λλλ
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, August 5, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 561,275
Deaths: 7,184
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 92,077,188
Deaths: 1,033,421
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 582,621,631
Deaths: 6,414,706
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,143,576
Fully vaccinated: 987,368
Source: DHHR
Covid cases, numbers all moving in wrong direction
Friday’s report: If you were looking for some good news before heading off into your weekend, you have come to the wrong place.
The last report for the week by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) shows more Covid-related deaths, hundreds more active cases, 1,012 new cases, a positive test rate above the 29-month cumulative average, a spike in hospitalizations as well as in the number of people being treated in an intensive care unit.
For good measure and to drive the point home, the number of people on a ventilator to assist with their breathing jumped from 14 to 19 overnight.
If there is a bright light, it is dim, but it may be this: According to The New York Times database, cases nationwide have declined 8 percent over the past 14 days.
It’s just not showing up here in the Mountain State. Not on Friday, anyway.
The worst news was 11 new Covid-related deaths in West Virginia, pushing the total to 7,184 – 28 in the last week.
The positive test rate stayed in single digits at 9.71 percent, but was up from 8.50 percent the day before and rose above the cumulative rate of 8.35 percent, pulling it higher.
Over the course of the past few days, it appeared active cases might be falling, but then 378 more cases were added overnight, pushing the current level to 3,414, the sixth consecutive day and the 14th day in the past 16 above 3,000.
Hospitalizations were up to 361, 13 more than the day before. It was the highest count since March 9 when they totaled 395. Patients being treated in an intensive care unit were up to 64, four more than the day before and the highest they have been since posting the same tally on March 18.
The 19 people on a ventilator were up by five, and Friday was the 18th consecutive day they were in double digits.
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 90-year-old male from Putnam County, an 89-year-old male from Upshur County, a 64-year-old female from Upshur County, an 85-year-old male from Putnam County, a 96-year-old female from Cabell County, an 80-year-old female from Cabell County, a 91-year-old female from Cabell County, a 93-year-old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year-old male from Jackson County and a 74-year-old female from Mingo County.
– By J. Damon Cain
λλλ
Florida man tried to board with loaded handgun
A Florida man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) caught a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag on Friday.
The .22 caliber handgun was loaded with 10 bullets.
When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, local police were alerted, came to the checkpoint, confiscated the weapon and cited the man on a weapons charge.
λλλ
Just For Kids golf tournament will tee up at Glade
Just For Kids, Inc. is hosting its annual golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 19, at Glade Springs Resort, Woodhaven Course.
Now in its 11th year, the Golf Classic is a major fundraiser for the organization’s child advocacy center.
Just For Kids works to reduce trauma for children and raise awareness about child sexual abuse in southern West Virginia.
This year’s title sponsors are John and Tali Stepp, who have worked for years to assure that Just For Kids has the resources needed to provide the best support possible to the children who come for services.
Tournament sponsors are Kris and Mark Serbinski. Platinum sponsors include: A2 Tent Rentals, Apex Towers/Highland Holdings, Rick and Stoya Lay, Bill and Mary Lee, Tom and Sally Lemke, Lissa Mohler and Marcy Nolan, David and Karen Rainey, Raleigh General Hospital, and Sue Rice and Elke Falkenberg.
These businesses and families go above and beyond in supporting the collaborative services that Just For Kids provides to every family in our service area.
Gold Sponsors include: Jan Allen and Judy Street, Ameriprise Financial, Terry and Chip Carstensen, Childress and Willis, DDS, Rick and Pat Macak, McDonald’s, the Real Housewives of Glade Springs, John and Linda Stroud, Tamarack Marketplace, Jerry and Glenda Wait, and Bob and Mary Ann Worley.
In addition, there are 11 silver sponsors, over 80 hole sponsors, and 26 teams already registered for the tournament. Please be in touch with Just For Kids at 304-255-4834 to sponsor this event.
