Commission plans organization meeting and regular session
The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in chambers to hold its organizational meeting for the new year, electing county commission president, approving rules and regulations governing public meetings, approving the county’s holiday schedule for the coming year and pay period schedule as well.
Following that annual meeting, the commission will be back in regular session to welcome new sheriff department employees – Matthew S. Dunlap, deputy; Howard Elijah Farnsworth, deputy; and Mikaylla Epling, assistant to the sheriff.
Commissioners will also consider a computer support contract for Global Service & Technology for IT services in the sum of $2,050 monthly, and consider a grant in the amount of $2,000 to the Beckley Community United Methodist Church for the Beckley warming center.
Commissioners will also hear property safety complaints form Dennis Ray Shrewsbury Jr. at 2326 Tams Highway, Soak Creelk; Calvin Spencer at 129 Trump Lane in Daniels; Mark Bolen at 103 and 107 Gunter Road; Martha Honker at 146 Upper Sandlick Road; and Beaver Coal Company at 580 Fitzpatrick Road.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, December 30, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 624,721
Deaths 7,672
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 100,713,809
Deaths 1,092,494
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 659,953,500
Deaths 6,688,762
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,164,694
Fully vaccinated 1,006,672
Source: DHHR
---
Deaths join other Covid metrics in seasonal surge
In a turnabout from a run of good fortune, the state reported 11 Covid-related deaths in its daily tally on Friday, contrasting with a string of 11 consecutive days of no deaths whatsoever.
The sudden surge, taking place as other Covid metrics continue to run hot, pushed the total deaths to 1,672 dating back to when the highly infectious disease was first reported in West Virginia on March 17, 2000.
Active Covid cases jumped to 1,503, the 16th consecutive day above 1,000 and a considerable climb from the 637 cases reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Nov. 21, just a few days before Thanksgiving.
The positive test rate for West Virginia also moved higher, spending a fifth consecutive day and the seventh day in the last 11 in double digits at 11.71 percent in the Friday report. On Thanksgiving Eve, the rate had dropped to 4.59 percent.
The number of patients hospitalized for the treatment of Covid in the state continued its steep ascent, too, adding 33 cases in the previous 24 hours to total 344 in the Friday report. On Thanksgiving Eve it had dropped to 114 and has now spent the last three reporting days above 300. In the past week alone, the tally has jumped by 113.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year-old female from Lincoln County, an 88-year-old female from Wood County, a 71-year-old female from Cabell County, a 59-year-old female from Brooke County, a 72-year-old male from Mercer County, an 85-year-old female from Jackson County, a 71-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old male from Marion County, a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 99-year-old female from Putnam County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Justice Walker to lead W.Va. Supreme Court in 2023
charleston, w.va. – Supreme Court Justice Beth Walker will be the Court’s chief justice in 2023.
Walker served in the lead role previously in 2019. She was elected to a 12-year term on the Court in 2016.
Walker said she and the Court’s other four justices have plans for 2023.
“Our commitment to transparency and accountability has not wavered, and next year we will develop a strategic plan to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of our court system.” Walker said in a news release. “We also look forward to the opening of our new judicial learning center in 2023, which will enhance our ongoing work on civics education.”
Walker will replace Justice John Hutchison, who was chief justice this year.
“It continues to be the greatest honor of my life to serve on the Supreme Court,” Hutchison said. “I have been honored to serve as Chief Justice in 2022. I look forward to working with all the members of the court in the years to come.”
The Court has also announced Justice Tim Armstead will be chief justice in 2024.
“I look forward to working with Chief Justice Walker and our fellow justices to build on the outstanding accomplishments made by Chief Justice Hutchison this past year,” Armstead said.
– By MetroNews
---
Rain forecast reshuffles Alderson fireworks plan
Because of rain forecast for New Year’s Eve, the fireworks display planned for Alderson has been re-scheduled to Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m.
Presented by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department with the support of the Town of Alderson, Alderson Main Street, and the James F. B. Peyton Foundation, the fireworks display is best viewed from the Alderson Memorial Bridge.
---
Annual polar swim returning to Fayette Station
Dive into the new year with the annual polar swim Sunday, Jan. 1, at Fayette Station.
Meet at 12:45 p.m. at Fayette Station to fill out waivers for the plunge at 1 p.m.
Participants must sign a liability waiver to participate.
