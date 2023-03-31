Coal Ladies to host golf tourney to support scholarship program
The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary (FOCLA) is gearing up for its biggest fundraising event of the year, hosting a golf tournament at the Cobb Course in Glade Springs on June 16.
Tina Martina, a board member for the group, said members hope to have 60 teams participate.
Martina said 100 percent of proceeds from the event goes toward scholarships awarded to area high school students.
Students are eligible if they have a family member, past or present, involved in the coal industry and have a 3.0 grade average.
Last year the FOCLA awarded 16 traditional and eight non-traditional scholarships. It continues to be a tremendous privilege for the FOCLA to support these amazing high school students on their life journey.
The tournament, which will feature on-course competitions, will use a double shot gun start on Friday, June 16, at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Registration starts one hour prior to tee time.
There is a $600 entry fee for each four-person team. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
For more information, contact Regina Fairchild at 304-673-2995 or at rf961@suddenlink.net or Nancy Paugh at n_paugh@yahoo.com.
---
Fayette woman dies; police consider murder charges
Michelle Dawn Smith, 41, of Fayetteville, died Friday morning after police found her handcuffed and suffering from a head wound while in a car in the Plateau Medical Center parking lot more than a month earlier on Feb. 16.
Oak Hill police were conducting a traffic stop when they discovered the woman. She was transported to CAMC General Hospital in Charleston in critical condition.
At approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the victim “succumbed to her injuries,” according to a police press release. An autopsy will be performed, the release stated, and police anticipate charges will be upgraded to first-degree murder.
Two suspects have been identified as Andres Torres, 27, and Amanda Soultz, 30, both of Goshen, Ind.
On Friday, Feb. 17, at approximately 1:30 p.m., both suspects were spotted by an off-duty deputy U.S. marshal at the intersection of South Fayette Street and U.S. 19. Troopers were notified and took the suspects into custody without incident.
Both suspects were incarcerated on charges stemming from a probation violation in Indiana, kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy.
Information suggests both suspects were in possession of the victim’s credit cards and three pistols. Further information suggested they were traveling to Indiana.
---
Chamber, Sen. Manchin to announce May job fair
Sen. Joe Manchin and representatives from his office will visit the office of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Monday to announce their partnership in the upcoming Job and Resource Fair 2023 to be held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday, May 19.
In an effort to assist the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce member businesses in recruiting employees for their businesses and in an effort to help residents of southern West Virginia communities learn about and find available job and career opportunities, the chamber leadership is planning and presenting, along with New River Community and Technical College, a job and resource fair.
Working in partnership with Manchin’s office, Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley and Workforce West Virginia, the chamber’s job fair will include features such as an online job fair, interview areas, job placement information and resources area, resume assistance and more.
---
WVU Tech hosting bridge building competition
In conjunction with the Department of Transportation (DOT), WVU Tech is hosting the West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest finalists on its campus on Saturday.
The top 25 teams who placed in the qualifying round will be constructing their bridges and using design software at Robert C. Byrd Learning Resource Center, 2nd Floor Learning Commons, 512 S. Kanawha St. Competition begins at 9:30 a.m.
Approximately 120 people, including finalists and their families, will be in Beckley for the event.
Winners will be announced at a banquet on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Administration and Extension Building Auditorium, 410 Neville St., with Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, Tech campus president, along with representatives from the City of Beckley taking turns at the podium.
---
Commission has light agenda for session Tuesday
The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. to recognize a new deputy assessor, Tamara Hoyle, and to issue a proclamation recognizing the Independence High School wrestling team for being runner-up at state in the AA division.
Also on the agenda are approval of two AML drawdowns, one in the sum of $423,403.28 for the White Oak Water project, the other in the sum of $1,500 for the Clearfork Road Rail to Trail project.
The meeting, in commission chambers at 116 1/2 N. Heber St. in Beckley, is open to the public. People can also use a conference call-in at 978-990-5449 using the access code 623858.
---
Educational Broadcasting Authority to meet
The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the West Virginia Public Broadcasting building, 600 Capitol St., Charleston.
To participate, go to https://www.wvpublic.org/wvpb-board-meetings.
The WV Public Broadcasting Foundation will meet after the EBA meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 600 Capitol St., Charleston. The public is invited to attend.
