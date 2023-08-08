Cities, water districts tardy with fire hydrant testing, warned of consequences
charleston, w.va. – The deadline for municipalities and water districts to file reports on the maintenance and testing of their fire hydrants was extended to Aug. 25 in a sternly worded order issued Monday by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
Only half of the 301 utilities subject to the PSC responded to the original June 30 order. Their deadline was July 28. The PSC warned Monday that the consequences could be serious.
“We take this matter extremely seriously and must see these final and complete reports,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a press release.
The commission said keeping accurate, up-to-date records such as these should be “‘business as usualʼ for a public utility.”
“This material is part of annual reports that water utilities are required to file, so it should be readily available. Brushing aside whether utilities were making a good faith effort to comply,” the commission warned. “We consider this to be a front and center public safety issue for which timing is of the essence and further delay is unacceptable.”
The commission in June told public utility owners of fire hydrants or that service private fire hydrants to provide information on the number of hydrants owned or serviced. They were told to detail the ages of their devices, provide a description of infrastructure supporting them, tell of any problem or complaints encountered, and provide maintenance schedules and practices.
Manchin says FERC agrees to assess impact of EPA plan on natural gas, coal plants
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has agreed to his request to evaluate the impact of “unreasonable power plant regulations” on the nation’s electrical grid.
Manchin, chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said FERC has announced that it will hold a reliability technical conference to evaluate impacts to the nation’s electrical grid from the latest power plant rules proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA is again seeking to regulate coal and natural gas-powered plants under Section 111 of the Clean Air Act. Opponents of the plan — mostly Republicans — have dubbed the new proposal the “Clean Power Plan 2.0.” They argue that the latest Biden administration rules — if they are allowed to take effect — would close more coal- and natural-gas-powered plants across the nation, thus endangering the reliability of the nation’s electrical grid.
Manchin, a centrist in the U.S. Senate, isn’t following the Democratic Party line in questioning the new EPA rules.
“As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee I have held multiple hearings with our nation’s electric grid reliability experts — including witnesses from FERC and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation — to push them to investigate the impact of the EPA’s proposed rules on our coal and natural gas power plants,” Manchin said in a prepared statement. “And, as an Appropriations Committee member, I ensured an amendment was included in the Senate’s Fiscal Year 2024 funding bills pushing EPA to seek this kind of input from FERC and NERC. I am glad to see that FERC has taken up this call and will assess reliability impacts from the EPA’s unreasonable power plant regulations.”
A rush to close more power plants will impact the reliability of the nation’s electrical grid, according to Manchin.
“Natural gas and coal plants are on-demand, dispatchable energy sources that are essential for electric reliability,” Manchin said.
Last week, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 38 other Republican senators in calling upon the federal Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw the new rules.
Capito said the EPA’s latest plan incorrectly ignores the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year in W.Va. vs. EPA. In that case, the high court ruled 6-3 that the Clean Air Act does not give the federal EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
— By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
DHHR notes mental, behavioral health support for kids
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of mental and behavioral health support available for West Virginia children.
HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line provide screenings and referrals for families to home and community-based services.
The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line connects families to services including Children’s Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization teams, which de-escalate behavioral health crises by phone or in person, and West Virginia Wraparound, which includes the Children with Serious Emotional Disorder Waiver.
A recently published report indicates an increase in the number of mental health screenings, referrals and connections to services for West Virginia children.
Mental and behavioral health services are available to all West Virginia children, including children in foster care. Of the approximately 6,300 children in foster care in West Virginia, according to a press release from DHHR, more than half are placed in kinship/relative homes.
For parenting support, crisis counseling, and local resources, visit help4wv.com. For more information about behavioral health resources for children and families, visit kidsthrive.wv.gov. To view and apply for career opportunities in the child welfare and behavioral health fields, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.
Pump prices rise in state, across nation
Average prices for a gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline in West Virginia have risen 6.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are 23.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 55.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.15 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Bald eagle to be released Wednesday at Wooton Park
A bald eagle that was rescued by the staff at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority on May 31 has been fully rehabilitated by Three Rivers Avian Center and will be released back into the wild by Three Rivers at Wooton Park at 356 Fernadez Drive, near the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s Administration Office in Beckley, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m.
Black fly suppression set for today – weather permitting
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New and Bluestone rivers on Tuesday, Aug. 8, weather and water levels permitting.
The treatments may potentially continue into Wednesday, Aug. 9.
School of Nursing, Tech having Junior Nursing Academy this week
West Virginia University School of Nursing Beckley Campus and West Virginia University Institute of Technology are hosting the southern West Virginia Junior Nursing Academy for rising eighth-, ninth- and tenth-graders.
The sessions will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Students will be visiting Raleigh General Hospital and Appalachian Regional Hospital, as well as learning CPR skills, visiting with AirEvac professionals and more.
