Capito’s first academy day set for Sunday at Woodrow Wilson
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will be hosting four Academy Days this fall, beginning Sunday at Woodrow Wilson High School, for West Virginia students interested in learning more about opportunities at the U.S. service academies and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.
During the events, various service academy admissions representatives and local ROTC scholarship programs representatives will be available to answer questions, and members of Sen. Capito’s staff will provide information regarding her academy nomination application process. A representative from the Department of Defense’s Medical Examination Review Board will attend the Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 events.
In southern West Virginia, Sen. Capito’s fall Academy Day is Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School, 4000 Stanaford Road, Beckley.
The senator also has sessions scheduled for Charleston, Inwood and Morgantown.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, September 15, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 594,355
Deaths: 7,357
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,562,570
Deaths: 1,052,803
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 610,801,756
Deaths: 6,522,409
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,148,706
Fully vaccinated: 992,193
Source: DHHR
Active cases fall as positive test rate ticks down
Even as the state reported six more deaths from Covid complications in its Thursday report, key metrics were falling with active cases reaching 2,165 – a low not seen since July 22, when they were reported at 2,162.
The last time active cases fell beneath 2,000 was July 8, when they were reported at 1,930.
The positive test rate was down a tick in the Thursday report, falling from 7.78 to 7.77 percent.
Hospitalizations because of Covid stayed below 3,000 for a third consecutive day, falling from 299 to 297.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit fell to 49 from 53, and the number of patients on a ventilator rose from 13 to 15.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old female from Marion County, a 51-year-old male from Cabell County, an 80-year-old male from Wayne County, a 76-year-old male from Cabell County, a 65-year-old male from Nicholas County and a 96-year-old female from Monongalia County.
By J. Damon Cain
State’s Medicaid program wins acclaim
West Virginia’s Medicaid program, administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services (BMS), has received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy.
The award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs, according to a DHHR press release.
West Virginia Medicaid was recognized as the Care Coordination for Vulnerable Populations recipient for providing specialized managed care for youth in foster care by delivering continuity in health care through the most integrated and cost-effective way possible, and ensuring quality across services.
Children in foster care are more likely to have complex health conditions, higher rates of trauma from abuse and neglect, and limited access to health care services.
Medicaid is a joint state- federal health insurance program that covers one in five people in the United States.
“Medicaid enables states to develop tailored, creative solutions to local challenges, and when faced with an unprecedented pandemic, Medicaid leaders dug deep to develop innovative approaches to care,” said Tara Oakman, interim managing director at the Johnson Foundation.
Knights of Columbus to host Red Cross blood drive
The Knights of Columbus from Father Thomas Kerrigan Council 5657 in Beckley will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive to be held on Sept. 22 from noon until 6 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Knights Hall.
For more information, contact Jason Hudak, 304-256-0439, jasonhudak@ymail.com or, to make an appointment to donate, call 304-731-3531 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
WVDEP hands out funds to support litter control
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has named recipients of its Litter Control matching grants.
The grants were awarded to 25 county solid waste authorities, county commissions, and municipalities in amounts totaling $98,339.
Funding for the litter control program is generated from 50 percent of civil penalties imposed upon people convicted of unlawful disposal of litter and state agency facility recycling revenue.
The regional grant recipients are:
λBeckley Sanitary Board – $5,000, to be used to purchase two in-stream litter control devices.
λFayette County Solid Waste Authority – $5,000 to be used to assist with Dumpster rental, landfill fees, fuel for litter control officer’s vehicle and supplies to conduct county cleanup events.
λMercer County Commission – $5,000 to be used to assist with litter control supplies for county cleanup events.
λMercer County Solid Waste Authority – $2,500 to be used to assist with litter control supplies for county cleanup events.
λRaleigh County Solid Waste Authority – $5,000 to be used to assist with fuel and maintenance for vehicles utilized by the county’s litter control officers.
λWyoming County Solid Waste Authority – $4,000 to be used to assist with uniforms, fuel, and vehicle maintenance for the county’s litter control officer.
