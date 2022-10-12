Candidates can’t park campaign signs on state rights-of-way
With the November general election quickly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits campaign signs on all state rights-of-way.
WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will be temporarily stored at county highway offices for retrieval by candidates or their representatives.
Violation of the law prohibiting campaign signs on state rights-of-way is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $25 to $100 per day. Violators are also subject to reimbursing the WVDOT for the cost of removing the signs.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, October 12, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 603,583
Deaths: 7,455
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,836,953
Deaths: 1,064,058
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 623,039,186
Deaths: 6,562,129
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,153,043
Fully vaccinated: 996,176
Source: DHHR
Covid-related deaths back in the daily report
Covid-related deaths – five of them – returned to the state’s daily pandemic report that attempts to measure the prevalence of the highly infectious disease throughout the hills and hollows of West Virginia.
After recording zero deaths over the three-day holiday weekend, the Wednesday tally pushed the state’s total to 7,455.
Active Covid cases rose for a second straight day, up 15 to 848, but still stayed below 1,000 for a third consecutive day. So far in October, the number has stayed below that mark four days, dipping to lows not seen since the needle hit 934 on May 4.
Another encouraging sign was the positive test rate falling to 6.06 percent from 7.91 percent, its 17th consecutive day in single digits.
And while Covid-related hospitalizations have been ticking up, climbing to 187 in the Wednesday report from 171 the day before and 161 the day before that, they remained below 200 since the calendar turned the page to October.
In its daily report, the DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old male from Randolph County, a 63-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old male from Randolph County, and a 92-year-old female from Wayne County.
— J. Damon Cain
PAAC hosting free Covid clinic at Hilltop Baptist
The Partnership of African American Churches’ Covid-19 surge testing team is scheduled to host a free testing, vaccine and booster clinic in Hilltop on Friday, Oct. 14.
The clinic will take place at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center located at 285 The Baptist Road in Hilltop. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now being administered at clinics which are also offering Pfizer and Omicron booster shots.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Behavioral Health gets $1.7 million grant
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health was awarded $1.7 million over five years in federal funding for the West Virginia Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program, an initiative serving adults with serious mental illness who have co-occurring physical health conditions or chronic diseases and adults with a substance use disorder (SUD).
“This funding will allow for the full integration of primary and behavioral health care, improving overall wellness and physical health of adults with a serious mental illness and individuals with SUD,” said Christina Mullins, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, in a press release.
Through partner providers, Seneca Health Services Inc., Southern Highlands Community Behavioral Health Center, and United Summit Center, the program will offer integrated care services related to screening, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental and SUD and co-occurring physical health conditions and chronic disease to residents of 16 counties, including Greenbrier, McDowell, Nicholas and Wyoming.
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Man wearing clown mask charged in Hinton burglary
hinton – A man is in jail after being accused of breaking into a residence near Hinton.
The Summers County Sheriff’s Department said Robert Dean Thomas, 26, was wearing a clown’s mask when the burglary occurred Wednesday morning.
Thomas is charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and destruction of property.
Deputies said the stolen property was recovered.
Thomas is in Southern Regional Jail on $20,000 bail.
— MetroNews
Officially, U.S. attorney to be formally installed
The investiture ceremony for William S. Thompson, United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, will be today – Thursday, Oct. 13 – at 2 p.m. Thompson will be joined by United States Sen. Joseph Manchin III, members of the federal judiciary, distinguished guests, and family to celebrate his appointment. This is the formal, public swearing-in.
