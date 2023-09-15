Campbell takes oath of office – in the midst of renovation
Jeff Campbell of Lewisburg became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday, Sept. 15.
Campbell was appointed to serve the 46th Delegate District, which is made up of part of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier.
The new delegate had previously taken the oath of office, having served in the House of Delegates from 2017-2020, but he is believed to be the first member to take that oath during a House Chamber renovation. Article VI of the West Virginia Constitution requires the oaths for delegates and senators to “be administered in the hall of the house to which the member is elected.”
Campbell signed the oath on a stack of plywood surrounded by scaffolding, family and friends. West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals Chief Judge Dan Greear administered the oath while Campbell’s brother held a Bible.
“I had no plans to run again or run against Honaker, but I have always had a desire for public service, so when the position opened up, I was eager to apply,” Campbell said. “I was the only person eligible to serve who also had the prior experience of serving.”
Campbell is a graduate of Concord University, having been selected its Outstanding Alumnus of the year in 2019. He has degrees in education and communications and works as a public school teacher and radio broadcaster. He has taught social studies at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School for 15 years.
Campbell will serve the remainder of the unexpired term. His committee assignments and contact information will be listed on the West Virginia Legislature’s website at a later date.
---
Scarbro man facing felony fraud charges
A Scarbro man is facing a multitude of felony charges in Fayette County, according to a news release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
A fraud investigation was initiated by the sheriff of Summers County, who had been named a conservator of a protected person who originally lived in Fayette County. The sheriff discovered disparities with the individual’s finances.
According to the release, it was discovered that sometime in January 2022, the victim was deemed incompetent. During an investigation, which was launched in early April 2023, detectives found that hundreds of transactions were made from the victim’s account to his son’s cash application from the time of incompetency. Detectives determined that the victim was in debt due to transactions.
Zachary W. Maddy, 41, of Scarbro, was charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person (2 counts), uttering (1 count), and fraudulent use of an access device (21 counts). Maddy was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and was given a $200,000 bond.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
---
Heritage Farms to host fall festival Sept. 30
huntington, w.va. – Heritage Farm will host its Annual Fall Festival on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Fall Festival is a tradition at Heritage Farm.
Guests can also enjoy live artisan demos, visit Smithsonian Affiliate Museums, check out the Treehouse Trek and Nature Center and take a wagon ride.
Special activities for the day include performances by Stoney Point String Band & Lincoln County Cloggers, apple butter and candle making, bread baking in a wood-fired oven, cast iron cooking and pumpkin feeding with animals.
All museums will be open. The sawmill will be running, and glass blowing will be demonstrated in the industry museum.
Heritage Farm is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in September and October.
Visit www.heritagefarmmuseum.com for information, ticket sales and other special events.
---
Capito’s Fall 2023 Academy Day on Sunday at Woodrow Wilson High
washington, d.c. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced she will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about opportunities at the U.S. service academies and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.
One will be at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.
During the event, various service academy admissions representatives and local ROTC scholarship program representatives will be available to answer questions, and members of Sen. Capito’s staff will provide information regarding her academy nomination application process.
An appointment to a U.S. Service Academy is a fully funded education opportunity valued from $240,000 to more than $400,000.
---
Local health care entities get part of $8 million to state
washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has appropriated $8 million to strengthen health care services throughout West Virginia, including $1 million each to Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Princeton, and Seneca Health Services, Summersville.
Additionally, Fayette County Family Resource Network will be getting $375,000.
The funding will specifically support improving mental health services, expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services and bolstering food safety systems statewide.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Westbrook Health Services in Parkersburg will receive $3 million and $2 million respectively.
---
Welch DMV to suspend driver skills testing during festival
charleston, w.va. – Due to festival set-up and road closures in Welch for the CoalTown Fall Festival next week, the Welch Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills testing Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Sept. 22.
The Welch DMV will resume outside driver skills testing on Monday, Sept. 25.
All other DMV transactions will be available at the office next week.
Other nearby offices that have driver skills testing available include Beckley and Princeton.
For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov
---
Section of Route 7 in Mercer to close for bridge work
mercer county, w.va. – Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, will be closed at milepost 3.20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for five working days, beginning Monday, Sept. 18, for bridge work.
The closure is 100 feet south of the junction of County Route 16, Brickyard Road. Gardner Road will be accessible from each end. Local traffic is advised to use alternative routes.
