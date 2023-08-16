Bonnie’s Bus taking appointments for mammogram screenings at local stops
morgantown, w.va. – Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Monroe, Mercer and Kanawha counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
Church of God Fellowship Hall in Union from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 6. For an appointment, call 304-772-3065, ext. 125.
Monroe Health Center of Peterstown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. For an appointment, call 304-753-4336.
Bluestone Health Center in Princeton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. For an appointment, call 304-431-5499.
A More Excellent Way Life Center Church in Charleston from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. For an appointment, call 304-400-4111.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.
Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 26,000 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia, according to a press release, and led to the detection of more than 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.
Bonnie’s Bus works in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups, and other community leaders working to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia.
Made possible by a generous gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is operated in partnership with WVU Hospitals. The Bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.
For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see WVUCancer.org/Bonnie.
---
Fayette commission OKs GigReady Round 2 application
By Steve Keenan
Fayette County commissioners unanimously resolved Wednesday to submit an application for consideration for funding in round two of the GigReady broadband program.
Coming out of an executive session called at the outset of the special commission meeting to discuss the agenda item due to paperwork issues, commissioners voted 3-0 to proceed with the application for the incentive program that is fueled by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The West Virginia Department of Economic Development, in coordination with the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council and the State Broadband Office, is administering the GigReady2 Incentive Program to increase broadband services available to West Virginians, state officials said in April. The program is part of the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan.
According to president Tom Louisos, the commission and Gigabeam will provide a $4,130,000 match in hopes of securing $12,358,402.29 in grant funding assistance. The focus of the application approved Wednesday is geared toward unserved segments on the north side of the New River Gorge Bridge.
According to Amanda Smarr, project assistant/GIS coordinator with the Region 4 Planning and Development Council, the targeted area for the Fayette funding request serves about 1,500 addresses primarily from Meadow Bridge to the Ansted area.
During the meeting, county resident Jeff Proctor, a member of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council, urged commissioners to be vigilant in securing broadband for all those unserved or underserved in the county, saying they should be wary of leaving federal money earmarked for that purpose on the table while it’s available.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime tranche of money,” said Proctor.
The possibility of funding for more addresses in another phase was also broached during the meeting.
Also during the special meeting, commissioners appointed Loretta Munique to serve on the board of the Fayette County Humane Society. Also, they tabled discussion and a decision on a pool design contract with New River Engineering.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook. Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
---
Justice to sign $25 million bill for aerospace education at community college
Gov. Jim Justice will sign into law Senate Bill 1029 on Thursday at 10 a.m., at Robert C Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in the Pierpont Hangar, providing a $25 million supplemental appropriation to Pierpont Community & Technical College.
The college will use the money to build a new aviation maintenance training facility at North Central West Virginia Airport, where Pierpont’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program will soon locate.
The bill was passed as part of the recent special session of the West Virginia Legislature.
---
State records three Covid-related deaths in past week
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of Wednesday, Aug. 16, there were three Covid-related deaths since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,170 deaths attributed to the highly infectious disease.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year-old female from Kanawha County and an 83-year-old male from Marion County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
Visit the WV Covid-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination.
---
DHHR to host hiring event for positions in Kanawha County
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person interviewing event for positions within DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance and Bureau for Social Services in Kanawha County on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be at 4190 Washington St. W., Charleston, and will interview for the positions of child protective service worker, economic service worker, and family support specialist.
A special hiring incentive of $2,500 is offered to selected candidates in the position of child protective service worker with a one-year commitment.
Interested applicants may call 304-389-6058 for additional information or to schedule an interview time.
Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s employment page to view open positions and special hiring rates throughout West Virginia.
---
Feds sending more than $8.2 million for health concerns in W.Va.
charleston, w.va. – The federal government is appropriating $5.9 million for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Take Me Home Transition Program, which helps seniors in long-term care facilities transition back to their own home or apartment.
In addition, another $2.4 million in federal funds will help newborns across West Virginia who are suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), a withdrawal condition often caused by the use of opioids and other substances in pregnant women.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the funding in a press release on Tuesday.
The individual awards are:
• $5,860,706 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Take Me Home Transition Program
• $500,000 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
• $500,000 – Community Care of West Virginia, Inc.: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
• $500,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc.: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
• $499,498 – WV Perinatal Partnership, Inc.: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
• $404,805 – Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
