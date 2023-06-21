Boat parade, fireworks show slated in July at Lake Stephens
beckley, w.va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation at Lake Stephens will host a Patriotic Boat Parade on July 1 and its annual fireworks show on July 3.
Registrations are being accepted for the boat parade, with all parade participants getting their launch fee waived for the day. The winner of the parade will receive a trophy and a Lake Stephens gift certificate.
Line-up for the parade will be at 8:30 p.m., and the start time is set for 9 p.m.
View areas include from the water, the overlook, dam and marina.
The fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. on July 3 with any locations accessible for viewing including the beach, the dam area and the water.
Vendors will be set up at both the beach area and the dam area for the fireworks show.
The Beach at Lake Stephens will open on July 3 at 2 p.m. and remain open until after the fireworks show.
The lifeguards will clear the water only at the beach prior to the fireworks show. The Aqua Park and Splash Pad will be open from 2-9 p.m.
A live DJ on the beach will play the radio broadcast from station WJLS 99.5, which will accompany the fireworks.
The concession stand will be open on July 3 as well with a variety food and drink vendors including Little Jimmie’s Italian Ice, Francie’s Sweets and Chick-fil-A, and merchandise vendors. The vendors that will be set up at the dam include Aurora Ice and possibly other food vendors.
Parking is free. Regular beach, splash pad, and marina fees apply.
The pyrotechnics are provided by Premier Pyrotechnics, Inc.
W.Va. DHHR reports 6 Covid-related deaths
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Wednesday there were six Covid-related deaths in the past week, all of people older than 80, pushing the state’s overall total to 8,155 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year-old male from Upshur County, an 85-year-old male from Ohio County, an 81-year-old male from Lincoln County, an 82-year-old female from Tyler County, and an 82-year old male from Marshall County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
Colleges, universities get federal money via CDS request
washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Education is appropriating $4.1 million for six projects across West Virginia, including one at Concord University, that support universities and colleges in the state.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., secured the federal funding by submitting Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.
Concord is set to get $642,000 to support geoscience programs.
Other schools getting federal funding are Marshall University Research Corporation, $1 million, to support research and education in cybersecurity, including the purchase of IT equipment and software; Glenville State College Research Corporation will receive $855,000 to purchase equipment and technology for the Land Resources department; West Virginia University at Parkersburg will spend $596 in funding on support upskilling incumbent workers program; and West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is getting $227,000 to upgrade computer lab equipment for students.
Coalition to get $125,000 to fight youth substance abuse
washington, d.c. – Five Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Programs across West Virginia, including one in Fayette County, will be receiving a total of $625,000 – $125,000 each – from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to mobilize communities to prevent and combat youth substance use.
The Fayette Prevention Coalition in Fayetteville was included in the program along with The Martinsburg Initiative in Martinsburg, the Jefferson Berkeley Alliance in Ranson, the Logan County Prevention Coalition in Logan, and Regional Family Resource Network, Inc. in Elkview.
The DFC Program is the nation’s leading effort to mobilize communities to prevent and combat youth substance use. It provides funding to local coalitions to strengthen prevention programs and help create safe, healthy, drug-free communities.
Hall’s meeting to look at year-end report, board election
lewisburg, w.va. – Carnegie Hall will hold its annual membership meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in Hamilton Auditorium in Lewisburg.
Individuals or families who contributed at least $50 to the Hall during the last fiscal year ending June 30 are considered members of the Hall and are invited to attend.
The agenda includes the year-end report for FY 2022-23 and the election of new board members.
Light refreshments will be served, and the Ivy Terrace Concert featuring MA’AM will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Court of Appeals getting nearly $1 million
washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has appropriated $977,733 for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to support safer and healthier learning communities by upgrading digital equipment and funding the digitization and automation of Mental Health Juvenile Justice Records to make them more accessible for the state justice system.
The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law in June of 2022.
I-77 lane near Athens closed for bridge repair
charleston, w.va. – The righthand lane of southbound Interstate 77 on the West Virginia Turnpike will be shut down at mile marker 14, between Camp Creek and Athens, Wednesday through Friday, June 23, to replace a damaged bridge expansion joint.
Motorists may experience minor delays at peak traffic times.
Alderson gallery featuring works of 3 Greenbrier artists
The Alderson Artisans Gallery is hosting the showing of works by Greenbrier artists Sandra Schmocker, Jeanne Brenneman and John Burnham.
The opening will be July 3 from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The Alderson Artisans Gallery is a cooperative non-profit organization.
