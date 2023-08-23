Bill signed for $3 million to Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy
montgomery, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill that provides more than $3 million to the West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy.
The governor held a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday at the ChalleNGe Academy – South campus in Montgomery. State lawmakers approved the bill, SB 1038, during a special session earlier this month.
The program is designed to give at-risk youth a second chance at obtaining their basic education.
Justice said he sees the obstacles young people face every day.
“I’m a coach. I’m with the kids all the time. I see the challenges they face to some degree,” he said.
More than 5,400 cadets have graduated from the academy since it started in 1993.
Justice said it’s a good program that gets today’s youth back on track.
“Sometimes you can get a little off track and then sometimes you’re waiting for someone to try to come along and set you back on track and give you an opportunity in life. That’s what these young men and women are doing,” he said.
Over a 22-week period, cadets are put in situations to test limits, encourage teamwork, and take initiative to solve problems. Some graduates move straight to the work world while others move to vocational fields, continue in the Mountaineer Job Challenge, head to college or head to the military.
“Could there possibly be anything that we do to change a life, to give a life a chance, to put them back on the track, better than this?” the governor said.
The 60th class graduated in June.
— By Carrie Hodousek, MetroNews
---
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Saturday in Beckley
The Beckley Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety checkpoint between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, on Second Street at Thornhill Courts in Beckley.
An alternate location will be Johnstown Road at Jefferson Street in Beckley.
Roving DUI patrols will support the checkpoint throughout the evening and night.
Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, underage drinking and people driving on suspended or revoked driver’s licenses. The purpose of the DUI checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Law enforcement encourages everyone to buckle up and designate a sober driver if consuming alcohol.
The Southern Regional Highway Safety Program will fund the DUI checkpoint.
---
Time adjusted for sobriety checkpoint in Oak Hill
A sobriety checkpoint in Oak Hill on Sept. 9-10 has been extended past midnight and will start two hurs later.
It is now scheduled to run from 8 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
The Oak Hill detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting the checkpoint along W.Va. 16 (East Main Street) near the old Division of Highways building. It may be moved to an alternate location if the primary location becomes unsafe due to traffic congestion or if a hazardous or otherwise unsafe situation arises.
---
Marshall University event to kick off school year
huntington, w.va. – Marshall University and Kindred Communications will kick off the school year and the start of fall sports with their annual Herd Rally at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, on Ninth Street, between Third and Fourth avenues in Huntington.
Herd Rally is part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live Celebration and will feature Madhouse. At 8 p.m., Marshall’s Marching Thunder will march onto 9th Street to kick off the pep rally portion of the evening.
The pep rally will feature Marshall athletes and coaches, including the Thundering Herd football team; swimming and diving team; men’s and women’s basketball; men’s and women’s soccer; volleyball; and cheerleaders. Marshall University mascot Marco will be meeting fans and available for photos.
Herd Rally is a free event.
---
5 Covid-related deaths recorded in W.Va. in past week
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five more Covid-related deaths in the past week as of Wednesday, pushing the overall total since March of 2020 to 8,175.
In a Wednesday press release, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old male from Jackson County, a 76-year-old female from Jackson County, a 75-year-old male from Ohio County, a 92-year-old female from Hampshire County and a 61-year-old male from Mercer County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older.
Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
---
Asbury appointed to Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Michael Wayne Asbury, Jr., of Clay County to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court serving Braxton, Clay, Gilmer, and Webster counties.
He is set to fill Judge Richard A. Facemire’s seat. Facemire retired from the bench effective June 30.
Asbury owns his own law practice in Clay County and has served clients throughout the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.
Asbury graduated from West Virginia State University in 2002 and from West Virginia University College of Law in 2005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.