Beckley woman, 29, wanted for first-degree murder
A warrant on the charge of first-degree murder has been issued for the arrest of Aredith Lynaea Thompson, 29, of Beckley, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on Nov. 23, at 105 ½ Truman Ave.
The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Thompson (also known as “NayNay”). She is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall, with brown hair and green eyes.
Her last known address is the address of the shooting.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Deems of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app.
Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to her arrest. Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, December 8, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 616,804
Deaths 7,636
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 99,365,270
Deaths 1,084,236
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 647,772,570
Deaths 6,649,328
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,162,495
Fully vaccinated 1,004,975
Source: DHHR
---
No new Covid-related deaths in latest state report
And then, for one day’s report, there were zero Covid-related deaths in West Virginia, pausing the month’s running today at 25 and the overall number at 7,636.
Other statistical measures of the prevalence of the highly infectious disease were fairly mundane in the state’s Thursday report with the number of active Covid cases climbing to 879 from 833 but staying below 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day and for the 30th day in the past 32.
The positive test rate in the state climbed to 6.12 percent from 5.76 percent. The last time it was in double digits was Sept. 25.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of Covid rose to 165 in the latest report, up from 157. The last time it was above 200 was the last day of September.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Jury convicts teen of murdering family
charleston, w.va. – A Kanawha County jury convicted a teenager Thursday for the Dec. 2020 execution-style shooting deaths of four family members.
Gavin Smith, 18, was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. The jury also convicted Smith on a firearms charge.
Smith shot and killed his mother, stepfather and two younger brothers on Dec. 9, 2020. The youngest was 3 years old.
The bodies of Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Daniel Dale Long, 37, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, were found a few days later in their Elkview area home on Cemetery Road.
The jury reached the second-degree murder conviction in the death of Smith’s 12-year-old brother.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard, who presided over the trial this week, thanked the jury for their service before dismissing them Thursday afternoon.
Smith, who was 16 at the time of the shootings, previously told deputies he was “overwhelmed” because he was homeschooled and his parents made him take care of his younger brother. Smith’s parents also kept padlocks on the inside back door and refrigerator.
MetroNews
---
Sobriety checkpoint planned
The West Virginia State Police have scheduled a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday at Rt. 107 (Stokes Drive) in the Hinton area of Summers County.
---
Greenbrier Planning calls special meeting
The Greenbrier County Planning Commission is scheduled to meet in special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. in the county commission courtroom to introduce new members, receive planning department updates and legislative developments, attend to old business of the election action of officers and new business of legal concepts of zoning and review draft of zoning ordinance.
---
Oak Hill High to present new take on “Christmas Carol”
The Theatre and Choir Departments of Oak Hill High School are presenting “A Fairytale Christmas Carol” Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
“A Fairytale Christmas Carol” is based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” In this version, however, the story is told through the eyes of fairytale characters such as Mother Goose, The Big Bad Wolf, The Queen of Hearts, Prince Charming, Cinderella, Hansel, Gretel, The Three Pigs, Jack in the Beanstalk and Snow White among others.
Scrooge is played by The Big Bad Wolf (played by Bryson Wheeler), while Mother Goose (Rose Bigelow) narrates the whole story. Scrooge is visited by his old, not to mention dead, business partner, Jacob Midas (played by Johnie Brown), who warns Scrooge of his upcoming visits from the three spirits, Merriwether (played by Alison Bainer), Old King Cole (Johnie Brown), and the Queen of Hearts (Jenna Bryant).
Tickets, which will be sold at the door, are $5 for children under 10 and $15 for everyone else.
---
Winterplace schedules bonus days ahead of opening
Winterplace Ski Resport in Ghent is holding bonus days on Saturday and Sunday this week with its season kickoff scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16.
Additionally, snow tubing operations will open Saturday, Dec. 17.
Hours of operations for all three events are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
