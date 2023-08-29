Beckley Water Company asks for rate hike of 45 percent
Beckley Water Company is seeking to hike rates for Beckley customers by 45.49 percent for average residential use, pushing the category’s monthly bill to $43.21, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday.
The company is also seeking rate hikes for its service to Bradley, Cabell Heights, Crab Orchard, and Sophia in line with the Beckley percentage jumps.
The request has been filed with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, showing higher rates for all categories of residential, commercial, industrial and other public authority in various gallons per month usage, ranging from the average residential consumption of 3,000 gallons to a 36.82 percent hike for residential use of 4,500 gallons per month.
Rates in all categories other than residential range from 18.44 percent to 22.73 percent.
The proposed increased rates and charges will become effective Sept. 28 unless otherwise ordered by the Public Service Commission and will produce approximately $4.4 million annually in additional revenue for the company, an increase of 28.65 percent.
Beckley Water expects that the Public Service Commission will order the suspension of the new rates and charges for the full 300-day suspension period, until June 25, 2024.
To protest the proposed rate hikes, people can file a written protest or petition to intervene within 30 days, unless otherwise modified by Commission order. All protests or requests to intervene should briefly state the reason for the protest or intervention.
All protests and intervention should be addressed to The Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
Woodrow educator named teacher of the year finalist
arlington, va. – John Quesenberry, a social studies teacher from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, was selected Tuesday as a finalist for the Bill of Rights Institute’s prestigious National Civics Teacher of the Year Award.
The Bill of Rights Institute, a national nonprofit that works to advance civics and history education, announced the 10 finalists for the award, which comes with a $5,000 top prize.
Quesenberry was selected after a nationwide search that encouraged educators, students, parents, and community members to submit outstanding civics teachers for consideration. All nominees submitted essays highlighting the role of civics educators in helping students live the ideals of a free and just society.
All finalists have earned a $1,000 prize from the Bill of Rights Institute.
Enrollment open for Rolling Start at New River CTC
beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College has announced a Rolling Start class option where students can start taking college classes when they are ready. Accelerated courses are offered online and at select locations starting in the fall, winter and spring.
If a student missed the enrollment deadline for fall semester, New River CTC offers a later enrollment date. Students can take up to two classes per ten-week session.
Registration is open now through Sept. 22. Rolling Start classes begin Sept. 25. New River Community and Technical College’s Admissions and academic coaches remain available to provide guidance and information.
Visit www.newriver.edu/rollingstart to explore the range of programs and courses available.
Prospective students can reach out to 866-349-3739 or admissions@newriver.edu, or visit newriver.edu to explore programs and discuss requirements.
Arkansas fugitive captured in Lewisburg
U.S. Marshals, along with West Virginia State Police, Lewisburg Police Department and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man on Tuesday who escaped from an Arkansas prison facility in 2022.
Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility.
Also taken into custody were Hartman’s wife Misty Hartman, 39, his mother Linda Annette White, 61, and White’s boyfriend Rodney Trent, 52, of Lester, W.Va., at the Quality Inn in Lewisburg, W.Va.
Both women are accused of helping Hartman escape using a pickup truck and jet skis.
According to a 2022 story by KNWA-TV and Fox24 News in Fayetteville, Ark., Arkansas State Police stated that a farmer reported seeing two abandoned jet skis on a boat ramp near Mhoon Landing Park. Deputies said they believed that Hartman used the jet skis to aid his escape.
Trent faces felony charges; he is accused of harboring a sex offender and assisting the trio while on the run.
Ansted woman facing extradition to Ohio
An Ansted woman faces extradition to Ohio after an early morning traffic stop Tuesday.
According to a news release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies performed a routine traffic stop for a minor traffic violation. As they validated the driver’s information, authorities were notified she had outstanding warrants from Ohio.
Rebecca L. Maichle, 42, of Ansted, is wanted in Lawrence County, Ohio, for a probation violation while she was on supervision for assault, domestic violence, arson and possession of dangerous drugs, the release noted.
Deputies executed a fugitive from justice warrant, and Maichle was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition to Ohio.
Mercer County Animal Shelter goes under Code Red
princeton – People at the Mercer County Animal Shelter are once again facing the idea of deciding which of the homeless dogs and cats there have to be euthanized so room can be made for more.
The shelter’s personnel announced Tuesday that the facility was once again on Code Red, meaning that it had reached a point where it was going over capacity and making euthanasia a possibility.
“Well, I just did a count,” Director Stacey Harman said. “We have 95 dogs and cats I’m going to estimate close to 50.”
Last July, the shelter declared a Code Red. Adoption rates were reduced, and enough dogs and cats found new homes to cancel the need for euthanasia. However, the number of homeless pets arriving at the shelter did not let up.
“As soon as we emptied, within about two weeks we were full,” Harman recalled, adding that strays, neglected dogs and cats brought in by animal control officers and other sources helped to fill the facility.
“It’s just an ever-revolving door,” she said.
“Normally, I don’t do it until I have to put dogs in crates in the hallways, and now I have five dogs in the hallways,” Harman said about Code Red.
Rates have been greatly reduced in order to encourage more adoptions. The dog adoption fee is normally $140 and $85 for cats. These fees include spay/neuter, the pain shot, first vaccinations, a rabies vaccination and deworming, Harman said.
— By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
