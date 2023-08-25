Beckley police arrest man accused in Thursday shooting
Beckley police have arrested a 39-year-old man who was involved in a Thursday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Ryan Bayne-Durgan had been on the lam after he was involved in a shooting in the area of Thomas Street in Beckley. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Bayne-Durgan was arrested at the train tracks at Burmeister Avenue in Raleigh, according to Deputy Chief David S. Allard.
On Thursday, police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Grant Street in Beckley at 8:40 p.m. where there was a reported shooting.
Two male suspects were involved in an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire, police reported.
A resident of the home and an uninvolved bystander were both injured and transported to local hospitals.
Bayne-Durgan faces charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
An earlier news release by police said additional charges are anticipated.
Workshop to tap the power of poetic expression
beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College’s Department of Community Education will be offering a creative writing workshop titled “Writing Poetry: Sketching with Words” led by Belinda Anderson.
The workshop includes three sessions on Sept. 21 and 28 and Oct. 5 from 10-11 a.m. via a conference call.
The cost of the workshop is $95 with preregistration by Sept. 7.
The workshop is designed to unlock the power of poetic expression and guide participants through the art of crafting verses that resonate.
The workshop encourages participants to experiment with language, imagery, and emotion to create their own unique poetic sketches. Whether you’re an aspiring poet or someone curious about exploring a new form of self-expression, this workshop offers a platform to develop your writing skills and engage with the beauty of words.
Anderson is a seasoned writer and instructor, bringing a wealth of knowledge to guide participants in their creative journey.
WVU gets funding for physics research projects
charleston, w.va. – The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has appropriated $387,194 for two physics research projects at West Virginia University in support of research into light-shaping structures and semiconductor microcavities.
Announced by Sen. Joe Mancnin, D-W.Va., the awards are:
• $249,549 – West Virginia University: Advancing Fabrication of Inversely Designed Quantum Nanophotonic Devices. The project will design and fabricate nanoscopic light-shaping structures containing emitters of quantum light, which will inform optical quantum computation and communication.
• $137,645 – West Virginia University: Coherent Phenomena of Semiconductor Microcavity Heterostructures and Composite Photonic Nanostructures. The project will investigate semiconductor microcavities and photonic devices, which are critical for a wide range of applications, especially in information processing, ranging, imaging, sensing and quantum technologies.
Concord University offering degree in cybersecurity
athens, w.va. – This fall Concord University is offering a new Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity designed to give students a thorough understanding of the core tenets of cybersecurity, effective program management, prevention and detection of cybersecurity events, defensive architectures, managing responses and mitigations and designing information systems securely.
The program prepares students for a wide variety of careers, such as cybersecurity analyst, security engineer, security consultant, penetration tester, and security operations center analyst.
Jobs in cybersecurity are offered by West Virginia employers such as the FBI in Clarksburg, Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, Navarro Research and Engineering, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, and the United Health Group, as well as state and local government.
Hospitals, higher education institutions, and the banking industry also need cybersecurity workers. Remote jobs are not uncommon in cybersecurity and would allow workers with high-paying salaries to stay in the area.
Concord’s Cybersecurity program builds upon the strengths of the Computer Science program, which has placed students at a wide range of companies including Google, NASA, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Capitol One, the FBI, and Red Hat, to name a few.
The program offers several in-demand courses that are not offered at other state institutions, such as Secure Coding, Cybersecurity Program Management, and Reverse Engineering. Students will also participate in a year-long major specific capstone project.
The degree is designed with recommendations from professional organizations such as the Association for Computing Machinery and the National Security Agency.
For more information about the B.S. in Cybersecurity program, please contact Lonnie Bowe at 304-384-5387 or lbowe@concord.edu.
Exhibit on Katherine Johnson open today and Monday
The White Sulphur Springs Public Library has been celebrating Katherine Coleman Johnson Day with a week-long photographic exhibit highlighting the White Sulphur Springs native and NASA mathematician’s life and accomplishments.
The exhibit will be available for viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the library at 344 W. Main St.
The exhibit is displayed in the Joshua McKinley Coleman Community Room, dedicated to the memory of Johnson’s father, who worked as a custodian at the former library building.
Admission to the library exhibit is free.
For more information call 304-536-1171.
Airlines warned about jet engines that are still running
washington (ap) — Federal safety regulators are warning airlines to make sure that workers stay away from jet engines that are still running.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that the alert follows “multiple” incidents of workers being hurt or killed during ground operations.
The FAA is citing the case of a ramp worker who died after being pulled into an engine of a plane parked at a gate at the airport in Montgomery, Alabama.
The FAA is also referring to another incident in which a worker was hit by a wing and run over after a tow driver moved the plane.
