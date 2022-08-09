As expected, average price of gas falls below $4 a gallon
The U.S. national average price of gas fell below the $4 mark to $3.99 per gallon for the first time since early March, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices have declined over $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 on June 14, fueled by falling oil prices over the last month. Americans today will spend nearly $400 million less on gasoline than they did in mid-June.
It’s been a record-breaking year at the pump, with a majority of motorists seeing three different handled prices, including $3, $4 and $5. Beginning in March, gas prices in the U.S. rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Global supply began to tighten, with demand also rising into the summer, causing inventories to tighten to uncomfortable levels.
The previous record-high of $4.10 per gallon was broken in April, and gas prices soared to a new all-time high average of $5.03 per gallon in June. Areas of California saw average prices near $7 per gallon this summer, and diesel prices saw their biggest premium to gasoline prices ever.
“We’ve never seen anything like 2022 at the pump, highlighted by once-in-a-lifetime events including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which caused myriad imbalances, exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As a result, we’ve seen gas prices behave in ways never witnessed before, jumping from $3 to $5 and now back to $3.99.
“While the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop.”
– By The Register-Herald
λλλ
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, August 9, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 564,323
Deaths: 7,192
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 92,258,487
Deaths: 1,034,096
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 585,927,180
Deaths: 6,421,798
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,144,047
Fully vaccinated: 987,851
Source: DHHR
Cases in state remain elevated
Tuesday’s report: West Virginians just can’t quit Covid – even as the numbers across the country seem to be in decline.
Active cases of the highly infectious disease in the state ticked up from 3,057 on Sunday to 3,066 on Monday, staying above 3,000 for the 10th consecutive day and the 18th in the past 19 days.
The positive test rate, jumping to 17.11 percent on Sunday from 9.61 percent on Saturday, moved even higher on Monday, to 18.29 percent, pulling the overall rate up to 8.37 percent.
And hospitalizations added 29 cases atop 370 to climb to 399 – the highest that number has been since recording 406 on March 7. On Aug. 1, the number was at 329.
In contrast, the number of patients in an intensive care unit fell from 68 to 61 over the previous 24 hours though remained higher than 49 – where it stood on Aug. 1.
The number of patients on a ventilator fell from 17 to 15, the 23rd consecutive day in double digits.
Four Covid-related deaths have been counted since the Monday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), pushing the state total to 7,192.
The DHHR in its Tuesday report confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Cabell County, a 69-year-old male from Wayne County, and a 78-year-old female from Mercer County.
Across the U.S., according to The New York Times database, the daily average of cases on Aug. 8 was 108,261, down 16 percent over the previous 14 days. Hospitalizations were down, too, by 1 percent over the same time, while the number of patients in an intensive care unit was flat. Deaths were up 10 percent.
Still, the virus was infecting around 120,000 people each day, a higher level than was reported for much of the spring and summer, according to the Times.
– By J. Damon Cain
λλλ
State transitions to suicide line’s new code – 988
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) reports that West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number (988).
Since the new three-digit dialing code went live on July 16, 855 calls have been received. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, is operated in West Virginia by First Choice Services and funded by the BBH.
“The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help,” said Christina Mullins, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “With options for using 988 through voice calls, chat, and text, individuals can receive the help they need in the way that is most convenient and comfortable.”
Funding for the transition was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. To learn more about 988, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988.
λλλ
Getting a taste of pies and politics in Summers County
Summers County’s Three Rivers Democratic Women invites the public to Pies and Politics, a candidates forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Candidates from all parties listed on the Summers County ballots are invited to speak. The Forum will be at the Memorial Building on the corner of First Avenue and James Street in Hinton beginning at 5 p.m.
From 5 to 6 p.m., there will be pies for silent auction which can also be sampled for $1 per slice. Other pies will be live auctioned between speakers. Proceeds of the pie auction will support Summers County charities.
Commented
