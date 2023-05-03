Applications for Beckley’s event youth council due May 15
Youth ages 14 to 18 who like to help with events may consider joining Beckley’s Events Youth Council organized by the Beckley’s Events Committee for the City of Beckley.
The mission of the youth council is to provide input and assistance regarding youth activities and programming during several of Beckley’s events. The events include Car & Bike Shows (May 27, June 22 and July 29), the Appalachian Festival (Aug. 26), Kids Classic Festival (Sept. 9), and Chili Night (Oct. 7), plus other optional events.
The Youth Council usually consists of six to 12 members between the ages of 14 and 19. Members are selected from an application process. Selected members will be encouraged to attend meetings and help during at least two of the events. The time commitment ranges from 10 to 20 hours during event months (May to December). Members can meet with committees and learn about planning and promoting special events. Activities may include event set-up, promotion, admissions, registration, sales, event ambassadors, and/or assist with games, parades, and judging contests.
According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “The Youth Council provides an opportunity for youth to accomplish community service hours and learn leadership skills. We are grateful for the help provided by past Youth Council members during our events.”
Anyone interested in serving on the youth council should complete an application and submit it for review by May 15. Applications are being sent to Raleigh County high schools and may also be requested by calling 304-256-1776 or visiting the website www.beckley.org. Home-schooled youth are also welcome to apply. Selected members will be notified by May 24.
New River CTC to celebrate graduating students on Saturday
beaver, w.va. – New River Community and Technical College will celebrate the class of 2023 at the college’s 19th commencement ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“Commencement marks the successful conclusion of hundreds of hours of hard work, many sacrifices and sheer dedication and determination,” said New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver in a press release. “Celebrating this milestone with our graduating students and their families is an exciting part of what we do at the college.”
Academic honors will be presented to 99 students graduating with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 18 graduates are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
West Virginia University Institute of Technology President Dr. T. Ramon Stuart will address the graduates. Stuart, an accomplished university administrator originally from Welch, W.Va., is a two-time graduate of the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering at West Virginia University, and he completed a doctorate from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.
Stuart returned to the Mountain State to become the campus president at West Virginia University Institute of Technology on Jan. 1.
Dr. Stuart often shares his experiences of growing up in McDowell County and how much he has learned about life and the transformative impact of education. He is dedicated to helping others realize their dreams.
In last week, 8 more Covid deaths in state
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Wednesday there have been eight deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,109 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year-old female from Randolph County, a 59-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Cabell County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Monroe County and a 72-year-old female from Berkeley County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination.
Writing workshop offered through New River CTC
Learn how to craft page-turning storylines in a special summer edition of author Belinda Anderson’s “The Plot Thickens” workshop, offered through New River Community and Technical College in June.
“Readers love trying to figure out what’s happening and what’s about to happen,” Anderson said. “This course focuses on the element of plot in relation to character and setting. Knowing how to compellingly present a course of events is important in both fiction and nonfiction.”
The class is designed for experienced and beginning writers.
“The Plot Thickens” will meet for three weeks on Thursdays at 10 a.m. starting June 8. This is an audio-only conference call course.
Students can attend the class either by phone or through an internet conference call connection. High-speed internet is not required. Class meetings will include lecture, time for questions and participant sharing, and group email follow-up as needed.
Plot is an important ingredient in Anderson’s own writing, including both fiction and nonfiction. “Mystery builds upon mystery in this engaging tale,” author and publisher Cat Pleska wrote about one of Anderson’s books. “It’s a thinking person’s wild ride.”
“One of Anderson’s major strengths is that her storytelling can turn on a dime,” reviewer Eric Fritzius wrote of another of her books.
Tuition for the class is $75, and the registration deadline is May 18. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering and paying for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
Learn more about Anderson and her work online at http://www.BelindaAnderson.com.
