Another day, another sign: W.Va. diversifies its energy industry
Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that Pure Watercraft, a direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has signed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, in the Northern Panhandle of the state north of Wheeling.
Pure Watercraft has chosen an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park, a revitalized former steel plant on the banks of the Ohio River, to produce the Pure Pontoon Boat, which is being developed in collaboration with strategic investor General Motors.
Pure Watercraft expects to invest at least $5 million in the plant and create over 100 full-time jobs in the Northern Panhandle region by the end of 2025, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Pure Watercraft was founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington.
The announcement comes a day after state officials celebrated the start of a manufacturing plant in South Charleston that will produce electric school buses by GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a sign that West Virginia is ready to roll products off assembly lines as well as announcing that the state embraces a variety of energy sources.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, August 31, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 582,666
Deaths: 7,286
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 94,532,122
Deaths: 1,046,243
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 602,993,513
Deaths: 6,494,639
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,147,065
Fully vaccinated: 990,667
Source: DHHR
Most statistics fall, but nine more deaths counted
While active Covid cases dropped below 3,000 again and the positive test rate was in single digits for a change, and while both the number of patients being treated in a hospital and in an intensive care unit were down from the previous day, deaths were higher in the Thursday report.
According to the Departmment of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine more people succumbed to the highly infectious disease on Wednesday, pushing the state’s total of Covid-related deaths to 7,286.
Active cases were at 2,980 on Wednesday, down from 3,077 the previous day and a string of five consecutive days above the 3,000 mark.
The positive test rate was at 9.28 percent, down from 16.61 percent and the first day in the past four when it was not in double digits. Hospitalizations were down nine at 214 and the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was at 42, down from 57.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old female from Harrison County, a 38-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old male from Preston County, a 61-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Cabell County and an 83-year-old male from Summers County.
---
U.S. clears updated boosters targeting variants
Washington (AP) – The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to Covid-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.
The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge – and help tamp down the BA.5 omicron relative that continues to spread widely.
“These updated boosters present us with an opportunity to get ahead” of the next Covid-19 wave, said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.
Until now, Covid-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.
The combination aims to increase cross-protection against multiple variants.
“It really provides the broadest opportunity for protection,” Pfizer vaccine chief Annaliesa Anderson told The Associated Press.
The updated boosters are only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations, using the original vaccines. Doses made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are for anyone 12 and older while Moderna’s updated shots are for adults – if it has been at least two months since their last primary vaccination or their latest booster. They’re not to be used for initial vaccinations.
There’s one more step before a fall booster campaign begins: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional shot. An influential CDC advisory panel will debate the evidence Thursday – including whether people at high risk from Covid-19 should go first.
The U.S. has purchased more than 170 million doses from the two companies. Pfizer said it could ship up to 15 million of those doses by the end of next week. Moderna didn’t immediately say how many doses are ready to ship but that some will be available “in the coming days.”
The big question is whether people weary of vaccinations will roll up their sleeves again. Just half of vaccinated Americans got the first recommended booster dose, and only a third of those 50 and older who were urged to get a second booster did so.
---
Monroe County to get $5 million to fix courthouse
Gov. Justice will hold an event Thursday to present the Monroe County Commission with a check for $5 million to be used to renovate their courthouse.
The courthouse, built in 1881, has been closed for more than three years due to water seeping into the top of the building causing mold and deterioration. In the meantime, court proceedings have been held in the basement of the Union Fire Department. Monroe County is the only county in the state without a functional courtroom.
