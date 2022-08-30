Almanac says bundle up. Lots of snow, cold predicted for W.Va.
In case you were looking for a preview of winter weather now that summer is on a steady march into fall, you may want to stock up on leg warmers, mittens, boots, scarves, anything flannel, stocking caps and snow shovels.
On sale Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts that this winter will split the country in two – and West Virginia came out looking cold and snowy.
“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” said Janice Stillman in a press release. She is editor of the widely trusted almanac. “One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”
The almanac claims an 80 percent-accurate weather forecasting record.
Winter for much of the Midwest and along the East Coast – including all of West Virginia – is best described as “Shivery & Snowy.” The eastern half of the U.S. should brace for potentially record-breaking cold to define the season, the almanac predicts, with the frigid forecast extending into the Deep South and Texas, which could see the mercury diving as much as 8 degrees F below normal.
Freezing temperatures will also bring above-average snow totals to most areas in the eastern U.S. that typically experience snowfall.
So, yes, definitely snow shovels.
- - -
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, August 30, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 581,638
Deaths: 7,277
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 94,371,491
Deaths: 1,044,701
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 602,088,683
Deaths: 6,490,271
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,146,937
Fully vaccinated: 990,481
Source: DHHR
Active Covid cases fall, but remain above 3,000
Active cases of Covid-19 fell from 3,120 to 3,077 from Sunday to Monday – the fifth consecutive day they were above 3,000 after spending four consecutive days below the mark.
Meanwhile, the state’s positive test rate was in double digits for a third consecutive day, hitting 16.52 percent following readings of 14.22 percent on Sunday and 10.23 percent on Saturday.
Hospitalizations fell from 327 to 324 while the number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit fell from 57 to 47.
There were three Covid-related deaths reported since the Monday report, with a total of 7,277 deaths in the state.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 95-year-old female from Hancock County, a 63-year-old male from Berkeley County, and a 58-year-old female from Taylor County.
- - -
WVU suspends fraternity for hazing incidents
West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity on Tuesday, Aug. 30, for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code, according to a press release from the university.
The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
The chapter president and advisor received letters sent from the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities notifying them of the organization’s interim suspension, which will remain in place as the investigation and review process proceed.
“We take every report of possible misconduct seriously, and many times investigations provide a chance for us to help students make better choices in the future,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said. “But we want our students and student organizations to understand that hazing of any kind is never okay.”
The claims may also be reviewed for potential criminal charges outside of the University’s Code of Conduct.
“Any allegations like this serve as a reminder that we must redouble our commitment,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership and chair of the Hazing Prevention Task Force.
- - -
DHHR looking to hire for Child Protective Services
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event in Greenbrier County from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The event will be at the Greenbrier County DHHR Office located at 316 Maplewood Ave., Suite 3, in Lewisburg.
The event will offer interviews for the following positions:
λChild Protective Services Worker
λChild Protective Services Worker Trainee
λSocial Service Worker 3 (Youth Services)
“Hiring events connect potential employees and prospective employers through information on jobs that impact the well-being of West Virginia residents,” said Angela Ferris, director of DHHR’s Office of Human Resources Management, in a press release. “If you or someone you know is interested in a new career or searching for job opportunities, I encourage you to schedule an interview time.”
To register for an interview time at the Greenbrier County hiring event, emailDHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-7816. Additional information on DHHR hiring events or job opportunities may be found on DHHR’s website.
- - -
Transportation department to host hiring event Sept. 8
The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1340 Smith St., Charleston.
Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
Positions include recruiter, trainer, administrative staff and wellness coordinator, said Natasha White, human resources director. Anyone interested may apply online at the department's website.
The department last year hired 638 new employees and has hired 721 since January.
