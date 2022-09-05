After emergency, need to renew memberships in CHIP, Medicaid
More than 200,000 West Virginia children and their parents will have to renew their membership in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) after President Biden ends the nation’s public health emergency later this year.
In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) temporarily waived certain Medicaid and CHIP requirements and conditions. The easing of these rules helped prevent people with Medicaid and CHIP – in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories – from losing their health coverage during the pandemic.
However, states will soon be required to restart Medicaid and CHIP eligibility reviews.
According to some estimates, when states resume these reviews, up to 15 million people could lose their current Medicaid or CHIP coverage through a process called “unwinding.”
In an effort to minimize the number of people who lose Medicaid or CHIP coverage, CMS is working with states and other stakeholders – especially during the current back-to-school period – to inform people about renewing their coverage and exploring other available health insurance options if they no longer qualify for Medicaid or CHIP.
In July, CMS awarded $1.48 million to Think Kids, Inc. for a three-year outreach and enrollment project through the Connecting Kids to Coverage HEALTHY KIDS 2022 program. CMS issued 36 cooperative agreements in 20 states, investing more than $49 million to increase health care coverage for children, parents, and families.
CMS views Medicaid and CHIP continuous enrollment unwinding as two phases:
Phase 1: Prepare for the renewal process and educate Medicaid and CHIP enrollees about the upcoming changes.
Phase 2: Ensure Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries take the necessary steps to renew coverage, and transition to other coverage if they are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP.
Counting Covid-19
The latest national numbers are as of Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
The latest state numbers are as of Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
West Virginia
Covid cases: 584,771
Deaths: 7,294
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 94,766,523
Deaths: 1,047,542
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 604,645,514
Deaths: 6,496,201
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,147,488
Fully vaccinated: 991,006
Source: DHHR
China locks down 65 million, discourages travel
Beijing (AP) – China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough Covid-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.
Across the country, 33 cities including seven provincial capitals are under full or partial lockdown covering more than 65 million people, according to a tally published late Sunday by the Chinese business magazine Caixin.
It said that outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020.
Despite a relatively low number of infections, authorities have adhered to a “zero-Covid” policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and the confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case.
China recorded 1,552 new cases in the latest 24-hour period across a nation of 1.4 billion people, the National Health Commission reported Monday.
Most of the 21 million people in the southwestern city of Chengdu are confined to their apartments or residential complexes, while in the eastern port city of Tianjin, classes have been moved online after 14 new cases were reported, all but two showing no symptoms.
Registration to close Sept. 16 for Adopt-A-Highway
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup set for Saturday, Sept. 24.
Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways (DOH), the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.
Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road, or main route.
The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers, and takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate. One-time cleanups are encouraged but must be registered.
Groups must register in advance by Sept. 16 and inform their county DOH garage if they need supplies. To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to dep.aah@wv.gov.
Traveling exhibit looks at consequences of drug abuse
GameChanger, together with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the DEA Educational Foundation, is opening a traveling exhibit Drugs: Costs and Consequences inside the West Virginia Culture Center at the West Virginia State Museum with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The Exhibit, a partnership among GameChanger, The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration Foundation, will provide a look at the costs of drug abuse on families, children and communities.
The exhibit, which will be available to all West Virginia students as well as the general public until Jan. 15, 2023, was developed by the DEA Museum in partnership with The DEA Educational Foundation, The Center for Substance Abuse Prevention (a part of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration), The National Institute on Drug Abuse, The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, and The Partnership for a Drug Free America.
