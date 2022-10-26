Affordable Care Act’s Open Enrollment runs Nov. 1-Jan. 15
Charleston, W.Va. – The Affordable Care Act’s annual Open Enrollment period is one week away.
Last year, a record number of people enrolled in health care coverage through the Marketplace. In West Virginia, more than 9 in 10 people who got their insurance on the Marketplace were eligible for a monthly subsidy that helps them pay for the plan they selected.
New rules for this year’s Open Enrollment have been made so that thousands of families in the state will likely qualify to get coverage as well.
Open Enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and runs until Jan. 15.
Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a record amount of grant funding to organizations that provide free help to consumers requiring health coverage enrollment assistance. In West Virginia, First Choice Services was awarded $1 million to expand its WV Navigator program, providing free assistance to people finding and selecting health care options through the Marketplace, Medicaid and CHIP.
WV Navigator can assist with enrollment applications and help consumers apply for financial assistance through HealthCare.gov, helping people over the phone or in their offices in Charleston, Martinsburg, Fairmont and Huntington.
In addition, enrollment events will be held around the state so that people can walk in and receive assistance without an appointment.
“Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator. “We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year.
“In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen,” Smith said. “Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.”
Smith says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, October 27, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 606,794
Deaths 7,502
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 97,268,184
Deaths 1,068,299
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 628,446,558
Deaths 6,581,412
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,155,896
Fully vaccinated 999,160
Source: DHHR
Death takes a day off and positive test rate dives
Following a day when nine people’s deaths from Covid complications were reported in West Virginia, death took the day off in the state’s collection of statistics that measures the prevalence of Covid.
In another upbeat reading, the positive test rate nose-dived to 3.03 percent, the lowest it has been since April 21 when the metric hit 2.87 percent.
The number of active Covid cases in the state fell, too, to 721 in the Wednesday reading from 773 the day before, spending an 11th consecutive day below 1,000.
Hospitalizations were up five to 155, and the number of patients on a ventilator followed suit, rising by two to 21.
The total number of deaths in the state stayed at 7,502.
— By J. Damon Cain
Veterans eligible for state parks discount in November
Charleston, W.Va. – As a show of appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel, Gov. Jim Justice has announced that several discounts for all United States veterans are available. Veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout November are eligible for a 50 percent discount on lodge room stays.
To receive the 50 percent off lodging deal, guests can make an online reservation at WVstateparks.com and use offer code “VETS50” at checkout. When making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, the “Veterans Appreciation” rate should be requested. Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.
Inaugural craft, vendor show scheduled for Nov. 17-18
Southern Communications and the Beckley Raleigh County Conventon Center are co-hosting an inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show on Friday, Nov. 18, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For those vendors interested in participating, contact either Beth Reger, manager, Southern Communications, at breger@radiocitywv.com or Andrea Akers, manager of the convention center, at andrea@beckleyconventoncenter.com.
WVSOM board to meet on campus on Nov. 4
Lewisburg, W.Va. – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Nov. 4 in the Roland P. Sharp Alumni Conference Center on the WVSOM campus at 400 Lee St. N., Lewisburg, and via teleconference.
The Finance and Audit Committee will meet at 8:45 a.m. in the center’s North Wing. The Institutional Policy Committee will meet at 8:45 a.m. in the center’s South Wing. The Academic Committee will meet at 9 a.m. in the center’s Boardroom.
The Board of Governors’ regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the center’s Boardroom.
The number and codes to attend by phone can be found at www.wvsom.edu/about/bog-2022-2023-meetings.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings is posted on the WVSOM website prior to the meetings and is available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.
Judge Wooton returns home to talk with students
Beckley, W.Va. – West Virginia Supreme Court Justice William R. Wooton, who hails from Beckley, will be speaking to six classes at Park Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 27, about the court system.
