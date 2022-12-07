Acting West Virginia commerce secretary gets permanent job
charleston, w.va. – Acting West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey was named to the position permanently Wednesday.
Bailey has been in the interim role since July, when Ed Gaunch retired. Bailey also served with the department as deputy secretary and was general counsel for the departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development.
He also previously served as Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s senior counsel for policy and legislation as well as counsel in the state Senate and as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County.
“James Bailey has spent his career in public service, and his passion for serving West Virginians is exactly the trait I look for in my Cabinet members,” Justice said in a news release.
Bailey has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a law degree from West Virginia University.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, December 7, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 616,506
Deaths 7,636
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 99,230,725
Deaths 1,083,362
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 646,957,351
Deaths 6,646,113
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,162,427
Fully vaccinated 1,004,940
Source: DHHR
---
Five Covid-related deaths push December total to 25
Five new Covid-related deaths, including one each from Raleigh and Summers counties, were reported by West VIrginia officials on Wednesday, pushing the total to 7,636 and the December running total to 25 through the first full week of the month.
Active Covid cases were up by 10 to 833, according to the Departrment of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), while the positive test rate fell from 7.82 percent to 5.75 percent.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the disease was down, too, dropping to 157 from 167.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year-old male from Summers County and a 93-year-old female from Kanawha County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Sen. Woelfel elected minority leader in Senate
The elected Democrats in the West Virginia Senate, three of them, met Tuesday to select their new Minority Leader for the 86th Legislature. Sen. Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) was chosen to replace Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier), who did not win his bid for re-election to the Senate.
“I am grateful and humble to selected by my peers for this key position,” said Woelfel.
Woelfel practices law with his son Matthew in Huntington. He was first elected to the Senate in 2014, and previously served as Minority Whip. In 2020, Woelfel was the recipient of the “Visionary Voice Award” by the Foundation for Rape Information and Services in recognition of his tireless advocacy for survivors of sexual abuse.
Republicans control the Senate with 31 senators.
---
Transportation matches funds for Yeager runway project
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s (WVDOT) Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities has provided matching grants for two ongoing projects at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston.
“The Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities is excited to be able to provide matching funds for these worthwhile expansion projects at the CRW Airport,” said Cindy Butler, director of the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, in a press release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with CRW for years to come.”
On Wednesday, the Central West Virginia Airport Authority accepted a $646,702 grant from Multimodal Transportation Facilities as match to a $12.4 million federal grant to fund Yeager’s runway rehabilitation project. The project will provide a 2-inch asphalt overlay of the entire runway, include rehabilitation of the runway lighting system, including the installation of energy efficient LED runway edge lights, electrical conductors, and runway exit sign modifications.
A second grant for $58,003 provides matching monies to a federal grant to fund an Environmental Impact Study on planned upgrades at Yeager. The upgrades include adding runway safety areas and extending one of Yeager’s runways to 8,000 feet.
---
Raleigh County kicks off Candy Cane Hunt today
beckley, w.va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation have announced the start of the Christmas Candy Cane Hunt. Winning entries have a chance to win a Seasonal Water Park Pass or a $50 gift card for themselves and a friend or relative.
The Christmas Candy Cane Hunt is a scavenger hunt throughout the county parks. The hunt runs two weeks beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and ending Dec. 22. Download the entry form at raleighcountyparks.org/christmas-candy-cane-hunt/. Look for the candy canes in the parks to find the clue – a scrambled word. There are nine clues in total at five of the parks. Unscramble the words and the sentence. Fill out the rest of the entry form with your information and a friend’s or relative’s information (must not live with you). Submit to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation. Entries can be submitted by email (Lakestephenswv@gmail.com), by mail (116 N. Heber St., Beckley WV 25801), in person at Lake Stephens or RCPRA Main Office in Beckley, or Facebook Messenger.
Do not share or remove the clues from their locations. If you find a clue is missing or damaged, notify the county parks and recreation department.
Winning entries will have a chance to win a season water park pass or a $50 gift card. Entries must be received by Dec. 22. Winners will be announced and notified on Dec 23.
