AAA expecting heavy traffic over Labor Day weekend
beckley, w.va. – AAA expects Labor Day weekend travel to be busier this year than in 2022, on the road, in the air and for those planning to take a cruise as well.
As usual, most Labor Day travelers will drive to their holiday destinations. Gas prices, which have been on the rise since mid-July, are not expected to deter those who want to get away. Despite the recent increase, the price at the pump is actually averaging very close to what it was over the holiday weekend last year.
But it’s not just roads that will be busy. According to AAA booking data, flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises are all up over 2022.
Last year, AAA responded to 640 Emergency Roadside Service calls in West Virginia over the Labor Day weekend, and more than half those calls required a tow. Rescue crews are gearing up for what is anticipated to be an even busier weekend this year.
INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights, expects Thursday, Aug. 31, between 2 and 6 p.m. to be the busiest time on the roads during the long Labor Day weekend. Friday, Sept. 1, is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
AAA is advising drivers who have flexibility in planning to travel at off-peak hours – before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
---
Marshall gets $3 million grant to aid with opioid crisis in rural communities
huntington, w.va. – The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, in collaboration with Westbrook Health Services, has received a $3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
The grant aims to address the pressing issue of opioid use in rural West Virginia by expanding access to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) and support services.
Amy Saunders is the managing director for the Center of Excellence for Recovery.
“We are excited about this collaboration with Westbrook Health Services,” Saunders said. “This project will allow us to help reach people with substance use disorders where they are. This project will establish new access points for essential care in underserved rural communities, where access and services are limited.”
By combining the expertise of Westbrook Health Services, an experienced local behavioral health center, and the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, this collaboration will offer MOUD access and support in the heart of the communities that need it most.
To learn more about the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program visit https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/opioid-response
---
DHHR reports five Covid-related deaths in past week
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Wednesday, five Covid-related deaths have been reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,180 deaths attributed to the disease.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old female from Logan County, a 79-year-old male from Jackson County, a 76-year-old male from Grant County, a 75-year-old female from Jackson County, and a 91-year-old female from Putnam County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccinations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
Visit the WV Covid-19 vaccination due date calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
---
Fraud charges filed against couple in Fayette County
A lengthy investigation has resulted in multiple felony charges being lodged against a Fayette County couple.
According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Teddy Phillips, 41, and Brandy Phillips, 36, both of Fayetteville, were charged with the felony offenses of fraudulent schemes (four counts each), felony conspiracy (four counts each) and child abuse.
According to the release, the Phillipses were arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and each posted a $35,000 bond and will await further court proceedings.
Fridley said that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau initiated an investigation on March 6 into a possible fraud complaint. The detectives’ investigation led to the discovery that the Fayetteville couple had made a fraudulent claim that their child had cancer and, in so doing, they obtained about $20,000 from various organizations intended for the child’s treatment.
The most notable victims of the fraud were Fayetteville Baptist Church, Izzy’s Walk Fundraiser, the IronPigs MC and the Fayetteville Women’s Club, the release noted.
The acts occurred between December 2021 and March 2023.
---
Community members donate projects for scholarships
lewisburg, w.va. – Community members gathered on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Carnegie Hall to create art.
On Friday, their tiny artwork creations will be part of a silent auction to pay tuition to enroll underprivileged children in arts programing.
Students between the ages of 10 and 80 attended the free needle felting workshop on Saturday in a session taught by artist Karen Leland.
Attendees were there to make felted wool ornaments to be auctioned off at Carnegie Hall’s Fantasy Gala to provide scholarships for underprivileged youth to attend Kids’ College, Carnegie Hall’s two-week summers arts program.
Education Director Harmony Flora explained that the idea for the donations came from this year’s Kids’ College campers.
“They came up with the idea totally on their own, as a pay-it-forward kind of idea,” Flora said in a press release. “When it became known that we host about 25 percent of our summer camp kids on full or partial scholarships, the students decided that they would spend part of their class time making felted ornaments to give to the Hall so we could auction them off, allowing more kids to come for free next year.
“It’s a beautiful concept, and I’m really proud of them for giving back to our community, and for wanting to help out other kids.”
The finished ornaments were assembled into two separate grapevine wreaths that will be part of the silent auction at Carnegie Hall’s Fantasy Gala, which will be Friday, Sept. 1, at The Greenbrier resort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.