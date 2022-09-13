AAA: Charleston gas 46 cents a gallon cheaper than Beckley
While the national average price for a gallon of gas fell 7 cents in the past week to reach $3.71, a level not seen since the beginning of March, and the West Virginia average fell to $3.65, the price in Beckley remained inflated at $3.82 – 17 cents a gallon higher than the state average.
Remarkably, Charleston’s gas price average, according to AAA, is at $3.36, 12 cents lower on the week, 47 cents lower on the month and 46 cents lower than Beckley.
Gas Buddy, however, had prices in Charleston 10 cents a gallon higher on Tuesday, ranging from $3.43 to $3.49.
A year ago, the Charleston average was $3.02 while Beckley was at $3.08, according to AAA.
The primary reason for the decline in pricing, according to AAA, is the recent lower cost for oil.
“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices below $3 per gallon.”
In Bluefield, the average is $3.68, down a penny overnight, 12 cents on the week and 26 cents on the month. A year ago, the average gas price in Bluefield was $2.99.
Checking nearby states, the average price for a gallon of unleaded Monday in Ohio was at $3.52, Kentucky $3.34, Virginia $3.47, Pennsylvania $3.92 and Maryland $3.51.
— By J. Damon Cain
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, September 13, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 593,041
Deaths: 7,344
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,387,374
Deaths: 1,051,277
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 609,575,772
Deaths: 6,517,709
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,1148,336
Fully vaccinated: 991,842
Source: DHHR
10 more die from Covid in state, 50 in the last week
With another 10 Covid-related deaths reported by the state Tuesday morning, West Virginia has counted 22 deaths since Friday, pushing the total since the highly infectious disease was first reported in the state on March 17, 2020, to 7,344.
There have been 50 deaths in the past week compared to 20 deaths the week before.
A 54-year-old man as well as a 92-year-old female and 95-year-old female, all three from Raleigh County, were part of the Tuesday count.
Other Covid-related deaths reported Tuesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources were a 97-year-old female from Wood County, an 83-year-old male from Mercer County, a 74-year-old male from Lincoln County, an 85-year-old female from Wayne County, an 87-year-old male from Mercer County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County.
Active cases fell to 2,654 on Monday from 2,932 on Sunday, but the positive test rate pushed higher into double digits at 13.72 percent from 11.69 percent on Sunday and 7.25 percent on Saturday.
Hospitalizations were above 300 again, rising to 311 from 299. And there were 58 Covid patients in intensive care units around the state, up from 56, and 13 patients were on a ventilator, up from 12.
— By J. Damon Cain
Marsh urges the more reliable Covid test
Anyone with Covid symptoms is encouraged to follow up any negative rapid test with a PCR test for a more reliable result.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing on Monday that false negatives are not unusual with rapid tests.
“Anyone with symptoms should get a PCR test as well,” he said of the more in-depth test that must be sent to a lab and is more reliable in detecting positive cases.
Marsh said symptoms of the new variants show up faster, in only two to three days after exposure, a process that may have taken a week or more with the former variants.
The BA 4 and 5 variants are the most contagious so far, he has said, and are the dominant variants in the state and nation.
Justice, along with Marsh, said everyone 12 and older who has had at least the first two doses of the vaccine should also get the new Omicron booster, which is designed specifically to help boost the immune system against the new variants.
Marsh said a plateau in the spread is expected, but the virus continues to spread and “hundreds” are dying every day across the nation.
— By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Extended care for postpartum mothers
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Tuesday announced extended health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP) for 12 months after pregnancy through an extension approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for coverage through the extension.
The change was made possible by a new state plan authority established by the American Rescue Plan.
To apply for CHIP or Medicaid coverage, visit www.wvpath.org or visit your local DHHR office.
West Virginia Teacher of the Year named
The West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Amber Nichols was named 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.
Cameron Shannon of Crescent Elementary School in the Raleigh County School District was a finalist.
Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She has taught for 21 years and has a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Shepherd College and a Master of Arts in Education from West Virginia University. Nichols is an active member of Eastwood Elementary’s leadership, curriculum and behavior intervention teams.
