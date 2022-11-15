AAA: 54.6 million Americans to hit the road for Thanksgiving
Beckley – AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5 percent increase over 2021 and 98 percent of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000, trailing only 2005 and 2019, the busiest and second busiest, respectively.
“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass.
“Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying,” she said in a press release.
Most travelers will drive to their destinations, much like last year. Nearly 49 million people are expected to travel by personal vehicle. While Thanksgiving road trips have risen slightly – up 0.4 percent from 2021 – car travel remains 2.5 percent below 2019 levels.
Air travel is up nearly 8 percent over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99 percent of the 2019 volume.
“Airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” Weaver Hawkins suggested. “Anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, November 15, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 611,586
Deaths 7,557
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 98,084,575
Deaths 1,075,066
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 635,837,825
Deaths 6,612,456
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot 1,159,598
Fully vaccinated 1,002,578
Source: DHHR
---
Covid-related deaths back to 0; other numbers muted
After recording 19 deaths over the weekend, the state counted no additional Covid-related deaths on Monday for its Tuesday report, leaving the overall number at 7,557.
All other major pandemic metrics were fairly muted with the number of active Covid cases staying at 665 and the positive test rate ticking up to 5.64 percent from 4.54, breaking a string of seven consecutive days below 5 percent. The metric recorded its 51st straight day in single digits.
Hospitalizations were up a bit, to 147 from 144, still far below their eight-month high of 397 recorded Aug. 9.
By J. Damon Cain
---
PAAC sponsoring free Covid clinic at Heart of God
charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, Nov. 17, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Heart of God Ministries at 1703 S. Kanawha St.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Booster shots and rapid Covid-19 testing are now available.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
---
Paving projects in Raleigh, Mercer get the OK
charleston, w.va. – A $1.7 million paving project from Lester to Sophia in Raleigh County and a $968,000 paving project from Dunns to Flat Top Road in Mercer County were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Thursday, Nov. 10.
West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Lester to Sophia in Raleigh County, with a bid of $1,738,152.
West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Dunns to Flat Top Road in Mercer County, with a bid of $967,875.
---
Pictures on trees to honor those on the front lines
charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice invite all West Virginians to honor members of the United States military and first responders by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season.
This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star mothers and families to honor their loved ones whose lives were sacrificed while serving our country.
All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Photos may be submitted via email or mail.
Email: kate.e.morris@wv.gov
Mail:
West Virginia Governor’s Mansion
ATTN: Katie Morris
1716 Kanawha Boulevard East
Charleston, WV 25305
---
State getting $33.8 million in Covid reimbursements
washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is appropriating $33.8 million for the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, Thomas Health System and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to reimburse costs accrued in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The individual awards were:
● $31,460,096 – West Virginia Bureau for Public Health
● $1,240,242 – Cabell-Huntington Health Department
● $1,072,554 – Thomas Health System
