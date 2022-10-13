$75,596 coming to support efforts to curb gun violence
The Department of Justice has awarded $75,596 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the Southern District of West Virginia.
Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and violence in the district. The grant, to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, is one of a number of awards being made to state and local agencies across the country. Funds are administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.
Launched two decades ago as an evidence-based and community-oriented response to gun crime, Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a key component of the Department’s Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime, outlined by Deputy Attorney General Monaco in May 2021.
The PSN approach is guided by four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in communities; supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities; and measuring the results. The fundamental goal is to reduce violent crime, not simply to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.
“The grant award for the Southern District of West Virginia will further support enforcement-related efforts to reduce gun violence in Charleston, Huntington and Beckley,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson in a press release. “These projects embrace community outreach and prevention and intervention strategies to target violent crime in these communities.”
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, October 13, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 603,859
Deaths: 7,457
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 96,911,257
Deaths: 1,064,794
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 623,686,527
Deaths: 6,564,677
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,153,242
Fully vaccinated: 996,347
Source: DHHR
---
Covid numbers look tired even as temps cool
Despite cooler temps this month pushing people back indoors where Covid is known to spread more efficiently, the state numbers on the coronavirus show a weakened condition for the highly contagious disease.
While the state recorded two more Covid-related deaths in its Thursday report, that is below the daily average so far this month.
Active Covid cases climbed to 861, the third consecutive day that the number was up, but it remained below 1,000 for a fourth consecutive day where, before October, it had not been since May.
The positive test rate, too, has fallen to levels not seen since spring. On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the rate had fallen to 5.32 percent, the lowest it has been since touching 5.23 percent on May 3. The last time the rate had fallen below 5.00 percent was May 1.
Hospitalizations were at 186 in the Thursday report, continuing to stay below 200 ever since the calendar turned to October.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 61-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old female from Raleigh County, pushing the state total to 7,457.
— By J. Damon Cain
---
Pfizer: Booster lifts antibodies for omicron variants
Pfizer Inc. and its German vaccine partner said their booster tailored to the latest omicron variants raised more antibodies against the dominant strains of Covid-19 when compared with the original shot designed to fight the form of the virus.
Blood from 80 volunteers collected seven days after the booster shot showed an increase in neutralizing antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in a study, Pfizer and BioNTech SE said in a statement Thursday.
The vaccines were authorized without data showing their performance in humans. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to release additional data in coming weeks measuring immune responses one month following administration of the new bivalent booster. They have not shared data on the shot’s efficacy, which would offer a better measure of protection against widely circulating variants.
“While we expect more mature immune-response data from the clinical trial of our omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in the coming weeks, we are pleased to see encouraging responses just one week after vaccination in younger and older adults,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in the statement. “These early data suggest that our bivalent vaccine is anticipated to provide better protection against currently circulating variants than the original vaccine, and potentially help to curb future surges in cases this winter.”
The vaccine partners studied two cohorts that had been given the new vaccine: one included those ages 18 to 55, and the other including those 55 and up. The older cohort that demonstrated a weaker antibody response against BA.4/BA.5 compared to the younger cohort, the companies said.
The U.S. fall booster campaign has thus far faltered. Only 11.5 million Americans have been administered a newly modified vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Inc., a fraction compared to previous booster campaigns. On Wednesday, U.S. regulators expanded access to the new bivalent booster shots to include children ages 5 and up.
The World Health Organization is tracking more than 300 sub-lineages of omicron at the moment. The BA.5 subvariant that swept across the globe this summer still dominates, accounting for some four-fifths of the samples that are genetically sequenced and identified.
— From Tribune News Service
---
Rainelle’s First Baptist Church hosting Fall Fest
First Baptist Church of Rainelle will be hosting Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be games, live music, food, and free candy for the children. Everything is free and everyone is welcome. Please contact the church at 304-438-6311 with any questions. First Baptist Church is located at 345 Seventh St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.