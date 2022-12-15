24 families, 60 kids: Sleigh the day accepting donations
The Raleigh County Community Action Association will be hosting its Sleigh the Day event to accept donations to distribute to families in need this Christmas season.
The aim of the event is to fill a sleigh with presents.
The event will be Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the emergency housing center at 103 Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.
The goal is to connect 24 families and 60 children with basic needs and fulfill their Christmas wishes.
Requested items include: hygiene products, shoes, underwear of all sizes, towels, silverware, rags, large clothes, large cans of food, pop top cans of food for street outreach, laundry pods, cleaning supplies, gift bags, furniture (anything needed to start housekeeping) and Christmas decor.
Cash donations are welcome and can be made online at www.rccaa.org/sleigh-the-day.
Gift cards for older children are accepted as well. Food, music, movies, games and clothes are popular.
Gifts should not be wrapped.
---
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Thursday, December 15, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases 618,893
Deaths 7,657
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases 99,821,708
Deaths 1,086,969
Source: CSSE
World
Cases 651,757,870
Deaths 6,661,540
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot 1,163,389
Fully vaccinated 1,005,601
Source: DHHR
---
State Covid report shows numbers climbing
West Virginia’s pandemic report on Thursday looked more like what the rest of the country has been seeing in recent weeks. The death count here jumped from 0 to 8 in a day, nearly twice the daily rate established in December, which had been on par with the paces set in both November and October.
It was only a day, but the number of active Covid cases in the state climbed to 1,028, above 1,000 for the fifth day in the past 14 but only the ninth time since Oct. 8.
Actives had dipped to as low as 624 on Nov. 27, but have been on a steady rise post-Thanksgiving
The state’s positive test rate see-sawed back up in the Thursday report, moving to 8.36 percent from 6.83 percent in the previous 24 hours. While remaining below double digits, as it has since recording a 10.42 percent reading on Sept. 25, the rate has stayed above 5 percent for six consecutive days and 20 of the past 21 days.
Hospitalizations also moved higher in the Thursday report, up to 177 from 173, still below 200 but 63 patients higher than the 114 counted on Nov. 23.
Nationally, according to The New York Times database, deaths are averaging 451 a day and have risen by 71 percent over the last 14 days, while new Covid cases are up 44 percent and hospitalizations are up 22 percent.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old male from Cabell County, a 71-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 72-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year-old male from Wetzel County and a 79-year-old female from Harrison County.
By J. Damon Cain
---
Minivan crashes into state truck in work zone on 64
charleston, w.va. – A minivan crashed into a West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) work truck in a work zone on Interstate 64 near White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, Dec. 14. No injuries were reported.
WVDOH work crews were removing road work signs from I-64 between mileposts 180 and 181 when a purple Kia minivan swerved around a truck, drove onto the shoulder where crews were working and slammed into the back of a WVDOH work truck and sign trailer. WVDOH workers scrambled up a shale embankment to escape the crash. They were shaken up but uninjured.
---
Greenbrier County leads in buck harvest
south charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Thursday announced that the 2022 buck firearms season harvest was up 18 percent compared to last year.
According to preliminary data, the WVDNR reports that hunters harvested 49,662 bucks during the state’s two-week buck firearms season, from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4. During last year’s buck firearms season, hunters harvested 42,143 bucks.
“We were expecting harvest numbers for the buck firearms season to be comparable to last year, but mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year and we’re thrilled that hunters all over the state were able to have a successful season,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources section.
Harvest numbers were up across the state. The largest increases were reported in West Virginia’s central and western areas, where buck harvests increased 38 percent and 36 percent, respectively.
The top 10 counties for the 2022 buck harvest are Greenbrier (1,856), Preston (1,760), Randolph (1,667), Ritchie (1,633), Jackson (1,539), Hampshire (1,453), Mason (1,417), Kanawha (1,352), Lewis (1,270) and Pocahontas (1,196).
Deer hunting opportunities continue. The archery and crossbow season runs through Saturday, Dec. 31. An antlerless deer season for youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS hunters will be open Dec. 26-27 in any county with a firearms deer season. A final Class N/NN antlerless deer season will be open Dec. 28-31 in select areas.
---
Commission on Aging teams up with Hometown Subaru
The Raleigh County Commission on Aging and Hometown Subaru will have a Christmas party for seniors with live music from G.W. Whittaker and a delicious lunch today, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
Subaru of America, Inc. will donate $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased to the purchaser’s choice of participating charities – one of which is Meals on Wheels – through Jan. 3.
Additionally, Hometown Subaru employees will help serve the seniors lunches. Live music will be performed by G.W. Whittaker.
