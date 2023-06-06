$12 million of funding secured for stormwater and sidewalks projects
rainelle, w.va. – The Town of Rainelle has successfully secured $12.1 million of federal funding to complete repairs and upgrades to its stormwater system and sidewalks.
What started as plans for the rehabilitation of a section of stormwater piping has brought on a plan to install a variety of infrastructure across town.
The largest component of the project is stormwater collection improvements. A $9.9 million Community Development Block Grant, awarded through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Mitigation Funds program, will allow the town to replace the majority of the system, which is experiencing failures due to age and previous flooding.
As a result of this work, several roads will also receive fresh pavement at the end of the project, including Greenbrier Avenue, the main thoroughfare through town.
Another $2.2 million was awarded to Rainelle for the repair and rehabilitation of more than 6,000 feet of sidewalks. The work will take place from 5th Street to 12th Street, rebuilding portions of sidewalk that have fallen into disrepair.
The funding was made possible by Sen. Joe Manchin, according to a press release, who selected the project as one of his recipients for Fiscal Year 2023 Congressionally Directed Spending, also known as “earmarks.”
Both of these funding programs are highly competitive. The town’s pursuit of these projects has paid off after approximately 18 months of application processes.
The ability to fund these multiple projects at the same time will allow for a more expedient and cost-effective construction process. Each piece of the infrastructure upgrades will work together, ensuring work on one project does not interfere with progress of another.
An engineering consultant, The Thrasher Group, has been selected to handle the improvements.
---
$495K for McDowell County wastewater infrastructure upgrades
washington, d.c. – The DigDeep Right to Water Project will receive $495,840 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to upgrade wastewater infrastructure in McDowell County.
The federal funding is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill.
The initiative will install sanitary septic and sewage service in 35 households, Manchin said, which will help protect the quality of the county’s water sources and promote community health.
“Upgrades to essential water infrastructure in McDowell County are long-overdue,” Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”
The funding announced Tuesday will be used to design and install residential septic systems in McDowell County. Currently, municipal sewage lines cannot reach many rural homes, and the appropriate septic systems are often cost prohibitive. The project will provide septic and sewage service to 35 homes housing 80 people. Another 17,000 residents of McDowell County will benefit from these efforts to eliminate straight-piping of raw sewage into the community’s rivers, streams and other waterways.
The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians.
---
Plans for summer learning at White Sulphur library
This summer the White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be hosting a variety of in-house and online summer programs for children.
For children 2 to 5 years old, the WCC library hosts an “All in this Together” summer storytime every Friday at 10:30 a.m. Drop by to hear a story, make a craft and have a snack.
Complete the reading challenge and you’ll be invited to a party July 21.
Children 6-12 years old have their own “All in this Together Summer” program. Complete the reading challenge and the child will be invited to a Tye-Die Party on July 19.
For children to earn prizes, they need to sign up for the reading challenge at https://whitesulphursprings.beanstack.com/ starting Wednesday, June 7.
The library will also be offering “Make It and Take It” kits on Wednesdays, starting June 14. Pick up a craft kit to take home and have fun with.
Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. magician and comedian Joey Stepp will visit the library to share his magical talents and fun stories. This is a free program for children ages 6 – 12.
Wednesday, July 12, beekeeper April Trusty will visit the library to share the wonders of bees. Trusty will shows attendees a real bee hive. This is a free program for children ages 6 – 12.
Teen Summer Reading Challenge for children in grades 6-12 is an online summer reading program using Beanstack. Register at https://whitesulphursprings.beanstack.com/ Teens read books, submit digital reviews and earn chances to win prizes, from June 16-July 27.
Start submitting reviews of age-appropriate books June 9. Weekly drawings for prizes will be every Friday June 16 — July 21 with a grand prize drawing on Friday, July 28.
Please call the library at 304-536-1171 with any questions.
---
Leonhardt elected to leadership role in trade association
charleston, w.va. – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt was elected to a two-year term as vice president of the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA) for 2023-2024 on Monday, June 5, during the annual meeting of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA) in Montgomery, Ala.
SUSTA is a non-profit agricultural export trade development association comprised of the departments of agriculture of 14 southern states and Puerto Rico.
SUSTA works with individual state agricultural agencies, like the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, to provide resources to help small businesses with international trade.
“I am thrilled to be elected Vice President of SUSTA,” Leonhardt said in a press release. “It is more important than ever for our small agricultural businesses to think big. In 2022, U.S. agriculture exports totaled $196 billion. That’s an 11 percent increase from the year before. Small business owners don’t just have to think ‘local’ today. With the help of their state departments of agriculture and SUSTA, these businesses can market their products across the globe.”
---
Mercer airport gets federal funds for assessment
washington, d.c. – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) appropriated $511,427 in Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) for airport projects across West Virginia.
The Mercer County Airport received $69,161 to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment.
---
Dr. Gupta to hold overdose epidemic sessions in Lewisburg during W.Va. trip
On Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 10, Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), will visit West Virginia for a series of events with community leaders to discuss local and national efforts to address the overdose epidemic.
On Thursday, Gupta will hold events in Morgantown, meeting with faculty and medical students at West Virginia University.
On Friday, he will hold events in Charleston, meeting with prevention and recovery community leaders, first responders, local officials, and state legislators.
And on Saturday, Gupta will hold events in Lewisburg, meeting with faculty and students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
The Saturday agenda is as follows:
Roundtable discussion at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine from 9 – 10 a.m. at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, 400 Lee St., Lewisburg.
Lunch with students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine from 10:15 – 11:30 a.m. at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
---
Covid-19 clinic scheduled for Saturday at Hilltop Baptist Convention Center
charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free testing, vaccine and booster clinic in Hilltop, W.Va., on Saturday, June 10, at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center, 285 The Baptist Road.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first served basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now being administered at clinics. Pfizer and Omicron booster shots are being offered.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
