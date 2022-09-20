$1.06 million coming to W.Va. to improve access to quality foods
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has appropriated $1.06 million to support West Virginia’s farmers and ranchers and help build production so that every West Virginian has access to quality, affordable fresh produce.
The funding comes from the NIFA Organic Transitions Program (ORG) and the NIFA American Rescue Plan Produce Prescription Program (PPR) and will support research into organic agricultural practices at West Virginia University (WVU) and the Fresh Choice Prescription Produce program at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
Individual awards are:
λ$749,999 – West Virginia University
The ORG provides funding to support farmers and ranchers who grow and market high-quality organic food and other products to further improve organic practices, increase food security and enhance market competitiveness. The funding announced Tuesday will help to evaluate three manure management strategies: liquid cow manure, dry-stacked cow manure and composted cow manure and its effect on weeds, pathogens, insect pests, yield and profitability.
λ$311,672 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center
The PPR provides funding to projects that demonstrate and evaluate the impact of fresh fruit and vegetable intake. The program aims to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, reduce food insecurity and reduce health care usage and costs. The funding announced Tuesday will support the Fresh Choice Prescription Produce program at Williamson Health and Wellness Center, which provides fruits and vegetables to adult patients who are Medicaid or SNAP eligible who are at risk of or diagnosed with heart disease or diabetes. This funding will encourage healthy eating choices and nutrition classes.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, September 20, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases: 596,709
Deaths: 7,370
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases: 95,776,398
Deaths: 1,054,271
Source: CSSE
World
Cases: 612,841,202
Deaths: 6,529,244
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot: 1,149,283
Fully vaccinated: 992,777
Source: DHHR
Active cases slide while positive test rate stays high
Active cases of Covid continued melting away in West Virginia, falling to 1,782 in the state’s Wednesday report – about half of where they were on Sept. 1.
The positive test rate remained in double digits, though it backed up a bit in the latest report from 11.80 percent to 11.12.
Hospitalizations in the state fell by seven to 289 while the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit fell from 47 to 43. The number of patients on a ventilator, however, was up by two to 18.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three more Covid-related deaths, pushing the total to 7,370.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 88-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 46-year-old male from Marshall County and a 70-year-old male from Grant County.
By J. Damon Cain
Fauci tempers Biden; pandemic not over
Not so fast, Mr. President. Outgoing presidential Covid adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday walked back President Joe Biden’s assertion that the coronavirus pandemic was “over.”
A lot depends on how we respond to current variables and future virus variants, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said during a fireside chat with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. And much of that is up to the American people.
“How we respond and how we’re prepared for the evolution of these variants is going to depend on us,” Fauci said. “And that gets to the other conflicting aspect of this – is the lack of a uniform acceptance of the interventions that are available to us in this country where even now, more than two years, close to three years, into the outbreak, we have only 67 percent of our population vaccinated and only one-half of those have received a single boost.”
Biden cited the dropping infection, death and hospitalization rate, as well as the fact that people were relaxing protective protocols when he spoke to “60 Minutes” anchor Scott Pelley.
“The pandemic is over,” Biden declared in answer to Pelley’s question during an interview that aired Sunday night.
Fauci had a slightly more tempered take.
“We are not where we need to be if we are going to quote ‘live with the virus’ because we know we are not going to eradicate it,” Fauci said.
Tribune News Service
Adams ends a pair of Covid vaccine mandates
New York — Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that he’s scrapping the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandates for private sector employees and student athletes — but the inoculation requirement for municipal workers will stay in place.
Implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the private sector and student mandates have been in effect since late last year.
The workforce rule, which was the first of its kind in the country when rolled out by de Blasio in December, has required all private sector employees in the city to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The second policy has mandated high school students be vaccinated if they want to engage in sports and other extracurricular activities.
In a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning, Adams said his administration is lifting the private sector requirement effective Nov. 1. The school rule is going away immediately.
“We’re in a steady phase of pivot and shift,” Adams told reporters.
Tribune News Service
Free food to be handed out at Epling Stadium
The Mountaineer Food Bank and Mobile Food Pantry will be providing free boxes of food at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.
