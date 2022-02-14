Monday’s report: Monday’s report: As Covid-19 numbers collected by the state told a story of the virus’ declining influence, daily deaths kept adding up over the weekend, and the state’s top medical expert said that may be the case for a little while longer.
The state, according to the Monday morning report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), eclipsed 6,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of the day Sunday. The cumulative total was pushed to 6,023 with 31 more deaths added since Friday.
Nationally, the Covid-19 weekly death rate is going down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In West Virginia we anticipate that will also be what we experience, but maybe not for a week or two, which is a reason why it’s so important for people to choose be fully vaccinated and to get their third dose,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus expert.
In the Tuesday report, 897 new cases were added, which were lower than the daily average of 1,163 over the past week.
Current active cases dropped by slightly more than 1,000 statewide in the Monday report, falling from 8,276 to 7,262 from Saturday to Sunday – the lowest that number has been since a reported 6,677 on Dec. 23, 2021.
Over the weekend, active cases fell from 1,916 to 1,803 across the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market. In Raleigh County, the numbers fell to 371 on Monday from 422 on Friday. On Jan. 30, the total count was 846.
The active cases count was down in all but two counties, Fayette and Wyoming, where the numbers rose from 268 to 277 and 150 to 166, respectively.
The daily positive test rate for the state was back up on Sunday, hitting 15.25 percent after falling to 10.80 on Saturday.
Hospitalizations fell from 835 to 779, well off its Feb. 2 record of 1,097.
The number of Covid patients in an intensive care unit fell by one to 180 while the number of patients on ventilator breathing support was up five to 113.
Of the 31 new Covid-19 deaths reported, three were from Fayette County and two were from Greenbrier County.
In its Monday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 59-year-old male from Harrison County, a 64-year-old female from Wood County, a 78-year-old female from Braxton County, an 80-year-old female from Marion County, a 69-year-old male from Wood County, a 90-year-old female from Putnam County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County, a 90-year-old female from Cabell County, a 79-year-old female from Hancock County, a 72-year-old female from Taylor County, a 68-year-old male from Cabell County, a 64-year-old male from Jackson County, a 54-year-old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year-old female from Cabell County, an 87-year-old male from Jackson County, a 96-year-old female from Fayette County, an 85-year-old female from Doddridge County, a 91-year-old male from Wood County, an 84-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old female from Harrison County, a 56-year-old male from Harrison County, a 96-year-old male from Mingo County, a 68-year-old male from Harrison County, a 72-year-old female from Fayette County, a 71-year-old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old male from Wood County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year-old male from Fayette County, and an 85-year-old male from Lincoln County.