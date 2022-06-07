By most statistical profiles, Covid-19 is not all that eager to be going anywhere, adding another 502 cases in West Virginia on Monday. While active cases came down a bit in the state’s latest report, they stayed above 2,000 for the 20th consecutive day.
The daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) simply reflected a continuing presence of the highly infectious disease in the state that was still putting people in the hospital and in the morgue.
The DHHR’s Tuesday report added 16 more Covid-related deaths, including six from Raleigh County, to the state’s tally, which is fast approaching 7,000 at 6,993.
Only one death was part of the daily count while the 15 others, reconciiled with death certificates, took place in November and December of last year and February through May of this year.
The number of hospitalizations fell from 194 to 179 from Sunday to Monday, but remained well above the 77 patients reported on April 20.
The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit fell from 31 to 30, while the number of patients hooked up to a ventilator fell from 10 to 9.
In another positive sign for a possible retreat by the disease, the positive test rate fell to 7.43 percent from 9.49 percent. Still, it was the 36th consecutive day that the rate was above 5 percent.
Active cases across the state fell to 2,387 from 2,547 on Sunday, while actives in southern West Virginia were down by 50 to 499 as seven of nine counties reported declines. Greenbrier County added one to 41 and Monroe County stayed at 16.
Raleigh County, the most populous in the region, reported the most active cases (155), down four from Sunday.
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County. Also included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 66-year-old male from Wayne County, a 65-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old female from Mason County, a 72-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year-old male from Putnam County, an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old male from Jackson County, a 76-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year-old female from Preston County, a 74-year-old female from Mineral County, and a 74-year-old male from Lincoln County. These deaths range from February 2022 through May 2022, with 10 occurring in November and December 2021.