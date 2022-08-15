Relief is showing up at gas pumps across West Virginia as average gasoline prices have fallen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 per gallon on Monday, just behind the national average of $3.92, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state and millions nationwide.
Prices in West Virginia are 66.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but are 92.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.38 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
—————
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Monday, August 15, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 569,322
Deaths — 7,206
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 93,026,129
Deaths — 1,037,451
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 591,083,945
Deaths — 6,437,541
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,144,884
Fully vaccinated — 988,534
Source: DHHR
—————
Trend is up, trend is down, three more Covid deaths
As has been a trend in the Covid reports from the state, there seems to be equal helpings of good and bad news delivered simultaneously regarding the trend-lines of various statistical categories.
Such was the case on Monday with the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reporting 2,891 active cases of Covid in the state, dropping below the 3,000 mark for the first time since July 29, and only the second time since July 22.
And then the discouraging part of the report: The state’s positive test rate jumped to 17.67 percent on Sunday from 9.66 on Saturday.
Hospitalizations on Monday were down six to 333, patients in an intensive care unit down three to 46 and patients being treated on a ventilator were at 13, up two from Sunday.
The DHHR confirmed Monday three m ore Covid-related deaths, pusing the state’s total to 7,206. The latest victims were a 63-year-old male from Putnam County, a 79-year-old female from Cabell County and a 62-year-old female from Morgan County.
— By J. Damon Cain
—————
Amjad pitches mobil vans for testing, vaccines
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has purchased 16 mobile vans to provide free Covid-19 testing and vaccines for West Virginia’s K-12 public and private schools during school or community events.
Some of the vans have already been deployed to local health departments across the state and others will be delivered in the coming months. If schools are interested in having the van come to an event, please contact your local health department.
“I’d like to thank the team at DHHR’s Center for Threat Preparedness for all their work on this important initiative,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Office and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, in a press release. “The vans are capable of delivering important health services to support communities around the state.”
Additionally, DHHR is offering free rapid Covid-19 test kits that can be sent to interested K-12 public and private schools, as well as the ability to provide schools with air purifiers and sanitizing supplies. Please contact the Center for Threat Preparedness at dhhrbphcommand@wv.gov for more information.
Funding for the vans was provided through a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) epidemiology and laboratory capacity grant.
—————
British regulator 1st to OK Moderna’s updated booster
London (AP) — British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against the Omicron variant, which the government said would be offered to people aged 50 and over starting in the fall.
In a statement on Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it had given the green light to Moderna’s combination “bivalent” vaccine, which will be used as an adult booster shot.
Each dose of the booster shot will target both the original Covid-19 virus that was first detected in 2020 and the Omicron BA.1 variant that was first picked up in November. British regulators said the side effects were similar to those seen for Moderna’s original booster shot and were typically “mild and self-resolving.”
“What this (combination) vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” said Dr June Raine, the head of Britain’s health care and medicines regulator.
British health secretary Steve Barclay said the new shot will be part of the country’s booster program roll-out from September, based on advice from the government’s vaccine experts.
“This safe and effective vaccine will broaden immunity and potentially improve protections against some variants as we learn to live with this virus,” Barclay said.
Such an approach, combining protection against several strains of the same disease is used with flu shots, which are adjusted each year depending on the variants that are circulating and can protect against four influenza strains.
Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive, said in a statement that it was the first regulatory authorization for a vaccine aiming to fight the omicron variant, predicting the booster would have an “important role” to play in protecting people against Covid-19 in the winter.
Last month, the FDA said it was no longer considering authorizing a second Covid-19 booster for all adults but would instead focus on revamped vaccines for the autumn that target the newest viral subvariants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.