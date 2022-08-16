As the average price for a gallon of gas across the nation and West Virginia fell below $4, the price Beckley stayed stubbornly above the mark at $4.09.
And while the Beckley price is 18 cents lower than a week ago and 55 cents lower than a month ago, it is higher than the averages in Charleston ($4.06), West Virginia ($3.99) and the U.S. ($3.95).
The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.
“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again or worrying less about saving gas on a daily basis,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass, in a press release. “But that doesn’t seem to have happened yet. Instead, it appears as if the majority of drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”
AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. In a recent survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. The two most common ways drivers are saving at the pump are by driving less and combining errands.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.54 million barrels per day to 9.12 million per day last week.
The rate is 307,000 barrels per day lower than last year.
Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million barrels to 220.3 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely see falling pump prices.
West Virginia’s gas price average is the first time the state’s gas price average has dipped below $4 since May 3. The gas price average in West Virginia is 16 cents lower on the week, the third largest drop in gas price average among all states in the past week. Tuesday’s price is 65 cents lower on the month, but still 94 cents higher than a year ago.
Gas prices in Charleston are averaging $4.06, which is 15 cents lower on the week and 70 cents lower on the month. The average price in Charleston a year ago was $3.06.
Taking a look at gas prices around the region, the average price for a gallon of unleaded today in Ohio is $3.62, Kentucky $3.55, Virginia $3.76, Tennessee $3.50, Maryland $3.96 and Pennsylvania $4.29.
The highest spot in the nation remains California, now at $5.36 after only an 8-cent drop on the week. Texas has the lowest statewide gas price average in the nation on Tuesday at $3.45.
——————————
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, August 16, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 570,094
Deaths — 7,206
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 93,137,363
Deaths — 1,037,916
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 592,126,576
Deaths — 6,440,685
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,145,080
Fully vaccinated — 988,759
Source: DHHR
——————————
Active cases fall while positive test rate runs hot
The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, Aug. 18, from noon to 5 p.m.
The free testing and vaccination clinic will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for anyone with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available.
All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now available.
——————————
Beckley Police to hold seat belt check on Saturday
The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt and safety check on Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 4 p.m. at Second Street at Thornhill Courts.
An alternate location will be the 700 Block of Maxwell Hill Road.
Officers will be checking for seat belt and child safety seat usage, as well as current and valid driver’s licenses and proper vehicle documentation, according to a press release from the Beckley Police Dept.
The checkpoint will be funded by the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program.
Leading up to and including Labor Day weekend, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and West Virginia law enforcement agencies for the annual “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI” high visibility enforcement mobilization from Aug. 17 through Sept. 5.
It is illegal to drive while impaired by any substance, including illegal drugs, alcohol or certain prescription medications.
