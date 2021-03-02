In a swirl of coronavirus news on Tuesday, we had President Biden announcing that there would be enough doses of the coronavirus vaccine available for the entire adult population in the United States by the end of May, while down in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott was popping the top on a tall can of pandemic restrictions, if not hubris, abandoning the state’s face mask requirement and allowing businesses to operate at full capacity. The governor said, “It is now time to open Texas 100 percent.”
Just a day earlier, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the highly respected director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that she was “really worried” about the rollbacks of restrictions. She cautioned that with a decline in cases stalling and with variants spreading in major metropolitan areas, “we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained.”
But hope is sitting on the horizon, right?
I mean, we can see whole islands of green – and green is good – on the state’s color coded map that measures the prevalence of Covid-19. That’s because Covid-related statistics have fallen far from their early January highs.
The thing is, our Covid numbers remain perched above where they sat in the early weeks of fall when the virus was measuring its runway to a holiday season takeoff.
Same is true with national numbers which have actually stalled in their descent.
By way of example here at home, active cases have plunged from a record 29,257 on January 10 to 6,692 reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services. And, yet, on October 1, active cases stood at 4,153 – a time when public health officials and the governor were pleading with people to wear their darn masks.
Likewise, there were 210 hospitalizations associated with Covid-19 in the Wednesday report, far fewer than the record 818 on January 5 and on par with totals of late October. Weeks earlier, on October 1, there were a reported 164 people hospitalized for the highly infectious disease.
Listen, I am all on board with opening schools for in-person learning as quickly and safely as possible. The plan, too, is to keep those schools open to provide some semblance of continuity for the kids following a time of great disruption.
Getting back to a place a little closer to normal, back to our routines, will not be easy – and it will take additional discipline. Keeping schools open and students engaged is critical given the myriad benefits of in-person learning. Besides, the kids have missed too much school – and, yes, we need to have a serious conversation soon about summer school.
To pull this off, to emerge on the other side of this pernicious pandemic, we adults have to be good models – wearing our masks, washing our hands, and keeping our distance. Kids pay more attention to the elders in the room than what we may think, and it’s up to the grown ups to act as such.
Gov. Abbott is missing the boat on this. Plain and simple, what he has done will result in unnecessary deaths. That’s on him.
We hope other governors, including our own, are not as gung-ho about letting our protections slip. But states, like our own, are pruning restrictions and rules on restaurant capacities and large gatherings, on museums and movie houses, and on the hours for some gyms.
As long as you can keep it safe, fine. But this is a public health emergency – and we need to treat it as such.
I am just as eager as the next pent-up person to get out of the house and re-engage on the social scene. In particular, I look forward to heading out to the ballpark and taking in a game –concerned only about the depth of the Miners’ bullpen and not about whom I am sitting next to and whether or not they have washed their hands in the past hour.
But I can read the stats, and right now the numbers say this virus and its variants are not done with us.
Across the country, at least 1,425 new coronavirus deaths and 56,672 new cases were reported on Monday, the first day of a new month.
The good news? Over the past week, there has been an average of 67,470 cases per day, a decrease of 21 percent from the average two weeks earlier.
Stay safe. Spring Training is underway in Arizona and Florida. I can hear the pop of the glove from where I sit. I can see Opening Day on the calendar. Hope to see you at the park this summer.