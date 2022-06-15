Active Covid-19 cases stayed below 2,000 across West Virginia for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, totalling 1,855 – up one from the day before.
According to the daily tally by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the positive test rate fell to 6.94 percent after spiking to 11.76 in the Monday report. The last time the rate was below 5.0 percent was May 1.
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, thhe DHHR had not updated numbers for hospitalizations, patients in intensive care units or those on ventilator breathing support.
The state agency reported three additional deaths, pushing the state total to 7,016. The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old female from Putnam County, a 100-year-old male from Berkeley County and a 57-year-old female from Jefferson County.