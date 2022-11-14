Fayette County BOE regular meeting, 6 p.m., BOE office, 111 Fayette Ave., Fayetteville.
Genealogy Club meeting, 5 p.m., Raleigh County Public Library, downstairs meeting room.
Fayette County Black Lung Association will provide federal black lung claims assistance, New River Health Association, for more information call 304-469-3235.
Restoration At Work, problems with drugs, alcohol or any other mind-altering substance. Call 304-712-1359 or 304-222-6459.
TOPS WV-0466 Coal City, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, at Sunset Hills Baptist Church gym, 1100 Independence Road, 4:30 to 6 p.m., first meeting is free, for more information, leave your message and a phone number by calling 304-683-3488.
Healing is a Choice, call 304-252-9494.
I Matter Group of CoDa, call 304-645-6655.
Women’s Discussion Group, call 304-574-0500.
Baby Closet. Call 304-466-2226.
Freedom Area Narcotics Anonymous, call 1-800-766-4442 or 304-466-3916.
AA, for information call 304-252-9444 or 1-800-333-5051.
Project H.O.P.E., Helping Other People Elevate, for recovery and restoration programs contact Heart of God Ministries, Beckley.
