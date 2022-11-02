Free Black Lung Counseling, for more information, call 304-469-2905.
BINGO, Knights of Columbus Hall, behind St. Francis deSales Catholic Church, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird 6:30 p.m., regular games 7 p.m. Check out Facebook Beckley Knights of Columbus Bingo.
Narcotics Anonymous, call 304-682-6982 or 304-682-7178.
The Bridge to Recovery Group, call 304-252-9494.
Freedom Area Narcotics Anonymous, call 1-800-766-4442.
AA, for more information call 304-252-9444 or 1-800-333-5051.
