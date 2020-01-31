morgantown — Before they played Kansas State, Bob Huggins warned his West Virginia team of the danger that lie ahead.
They didn’t listen.
Before they played Texas Tech on Wednesday night in Lubbock, Huggins warned his team of the danger that lie ahead.
They didn’t listen.
Two dismal losses off two shoddy performances.
Maybe now they’ll listen, not to Huggins’ voice, for that is too familiar to them.
No, to a voice of their own, the voice of Derek Culver.
Culver is something of a man-child on this team. He has played just a year of college basketball, missing the first half of last season and now one-half year plus a bit into his sophomore year.
But he is a player to reckon with and a voice to listen to for he is a man who has a mind of his own and speaks it openly.
After West Virginia was blindsided, 89-81, by the Red Raiders in a return engagement of a home game the Mountaineers won handily, Culver had things to say.
They were things not every one on the team wanted to hear — not that they didn’t hear similar words from Coach Bob Huggins.
“To be honest with you, I felt like they wanted it more than us,” Culver said. “They were just hungry. They did whatever they wanted to. I’m not going to lie to you. I’ll call it like I see it. I felt at some points of the game we laid down.
“We’ll go back to the drawing board and figure things out, but this was not one of our better performances.”
It was a strange, strange game, one in which WVU had no business being around at the end, yet they were.
There was no ebb and flow to the game as the officials took that away with an endless stream of 54 fouls and four technicals, three of them on WVU.
Did it beat West Virginia? No.
But as the road team, it certainly didn’t help the Mountaineers who had to fight a team that wouldn’t miss any shots and a raucous crowd.
“We didn’t respond the way I’d like our guys to respond to the game,” Huggins said. “They beat us to every loose ball. Every 50-50 ball they got. They kicked our butts on the glass and that should never happen with those guys we have.
“It’s kind of amazing we stayed n the game because we weren’t very good and they were good.”
The idea that they were out rebounded by Texas Tech turned everyone’s stomach in the Mountaineer locker room, having won the battle of the boards in the first meeting, 46-33, but lost this one, 32-23. WVU has now lost to Kansas State and Texas Tech on the road.
Why?
Culver had an answer.
“I think once we won a couple of games and saw things going better than last year we felt like we had made it or had arrived. That ain’t the case. We have to keep playing. People, every time they play us, we’re going to have a target on our backs ... period,” he said.
“We just can’t keep letting games we’re supposed to win get away.”
West Virginia now is 16-4. 3-3 in the Big 12 and hosts Kansas State at the Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday.
