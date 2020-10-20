athens — This October, the Concord University Theatre Department will present “You’re Virtually Driving Me Crazy.” Directed by student directors, the program will be hosted over the virtual meeting platform Zoom. Performances will run Oct. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. both nights. The meeting ID is 923 2892 2540, and admission is free.
“You’re Virtually Driving Me Crazy,” written by Todd Wallinger, is a series of four 10-minute plays, focusing on four chaotic driver’s education sessions, from arguing ex-lovers to a driving instructor who has never driven before.
“You’re Virtually Driving Me Crazy” is directed by Concord University Theatre students Karissa Bowden, Trevor Darago, Cameron White and Jimmy Wilburn. The students are enrolled in a class titled Fundamentals of Directing and, as a part of the class, they direct their own performance.
Concord University theater instructor Karen Vuranch is excited to offer these new opportunities to her theater students as she shared that not many theater students have had the opportunity to direct on a virtual platform.
The Zoom software is free and simple to download. Just go to zoom.us and enter the meeting ID, 923 2892 2540. If you have not already downloaded Zoom, your computer will do that automatically. However, if you are more comfortable just clicking on a link instead of putting in the number, you are welcome to email Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu and you will be sent a link.
“You’re Virtually Driving Me Crazy” is presented with a generous donation from the family of Alice Todaro and produced in cooperation with Pioneer Drama Service.
For more information, call 304-384-5259 or email Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu.