The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,033 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the second straight day of a rise in incidences around the state with more than 2,000 new cases counted the past two days.
It is a reversal of fortune of late just as the fall weather is turning colder, concerning health officials across the country about a fifth national wave of infections since the start of the pandemic.
The contagious Delta variant is driving up COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mountain West and fueling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter in the U.S.
“We’re going to see a lot of outbreaks in unvaccinated people that will result in serious illness, and it will be tragic,” Dr. Donald Milton of the University of Maryland School of Public Health told the Associated Press.
With colder temperatures forcing people inside where the coronavirus spreads more easily, and with West Virginia trailing most other states with a vaccination rate of 51.8 percent of its entire population, Covid-19 may be coming home for the holidays again.
In recent days, a Vermont college suspended social gatherings after a spike in cases tied to Halloween parties. Boston officials shut down an elementary school to control an outbreak. Hospitals in New Mexico and Colorado are overwhelmed.
Meanwhile, many events across southern West Virgnia are going on as planned, and not many attendees are wearing masks.
The slight jump over the past two days in West Virginia also showed up in other Covid metrics collected by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
West Virginia is not alone. In an analysis by The Washington Post, the late summer and early autumn easing of new coronavirus infections has come to a halt over the past two weeks. Dramatic drops in caseloads in the Deep South, including the high-population states of Florida and Texas, have been offset by increases in the Mountain West and the northern tier of the country.
“Delta and waning immunity – the combination of these two have set us back,” Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington, told the Associated Press. “This virus is going to stick with us for a long, long time.”
Twenty-three states have seen at least a 5 percent increase in cases over the past two weeks, with Illinois, Minnesota and Vermont reporting 50 percent more cases on average, newspaper reported. The aggregate national caseload had eased for two months, and is now rising again, according to the paper, topping out at 76,000 on Thursday, up from the average low of about 69,000 new cases a day in late October.
The record is not as impressive in the Mountain State where 697 of the state’s 5-11 year olds have been vaccinated.
Progress on vaccination across the country continues, yet nearly 60 million Americans age 12 and older remain unvaccinated. That’s an improvement since July, when 100 million were unvaccinated, according to White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who was quoted by the Associated Press..
First shots are averaging about 300,000 per day, and the effort to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 is off to a strong start, Zients said at a briefing Wednesday.
Active cases in West Virginia moved higher in the Thursday report, up to 6,484 from 6,115 the previous day and up from 5,937 on Monday.
Both infection and percent positivity rates moved higher in Raleigh County on Thursday, a trend that held up in seven of nine counites in The Register-Herald’s primary market.
The number of hospitalized patients in the state was 529 in the Thursday report, down from 530 the previous day. On the last day of October, the number stood at 569.
The number of Covid patients in intensive care units was an 183 in the Thursday report, up from 177 the day before and up from 176 counted on Oct. 31.
There were 91 confirmed Covid patients on ventilator support, up from 86 the day before and down from 115 on Oct. 31.
Over the past seven days, there have been 5,201 cases recorded by the DHHR, 588 – or 11.31 percent – of which were in the 5-11 age group. Other younger age groups are doing better, with 6.54 percent of all cases the past week falling in the 12-15 age group, 8.19 percent in the 16-20 age group, 6.77 percent in the 21-25 age group and 6.33 percent in the 26-30 age group.
The 41-50 age group accounted for 13.63 percent of the cases this past week, the highest of all age groups.